502nd Military Police Battalion (CID) holds Change of Command

The change of command was presided by Lt. Col Whitney O. Jensen, commander 502nd Military Police Battalion. (CID).

“When you look at HHD’s accomplishments over the last 18 months, It’s apparent that Cpt. Crumpton and her team of on the watch soldiers have contributed vastly to the battalion as a whole,” said Jensen. “Her leadership contributed directly to the units posture to execute stellar support operations and everyday operations.”

The outgoing commander, Cpt. Lesley-Anne Crumpton, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, received her commission after graduating as a distinguished military graduate from University of Alabama in December, 2009.

“I thank each of my soldiers for their dedication, sacrifice and commitment to the mission,” said Crumpton. “The unit may be small in size but these soldiers have accomplished so much.”

The incoming commander, Cpt. Kyle T. Hollingsworth, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, received his commission after graduating Officer Candidate School in February, 2010.

“I look forward to working with these great soldiers,” said Hollingsworth. “I thank the outgoing commander for squaring me away and getting me ready for this assignment. I am honored to become the HHD commander.”

