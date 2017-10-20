Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting brings ideas together at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. provides closing remarks during...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. provides closing remarks during the Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting on Oct. 12, 2017, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The meeting brings together representatives from the Fort McCoy Garrison and installation tenant organizations to discuss various topics, news, and information in a postwide forum. The meeting is held two times a year. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Representatives of Fort McCoy garrison staff and tenant organizations met Oct. 12 in building 905 for a biannual meeting.



The Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting is an important opportunity for all who attend, said Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Jared T. Corsi.



“This is an opportunity for open dialogue and discussion between the garrison staff and our tenant (organization) partners,” Corsi said during the meeting.



The meeting includes a round-robin format where garrison staff representatives are assigned a place at a table and representatives from tenant organizations move from table to table to meet individually with garrison representatives.



The meeting also highlighted news from various directorates, including:



- Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Director Brad Stewart highlighted the installation’s fiscal year 2017 training numbers reaching a new record of 155,975 people who trained on post.



He noted that fiscal year 2018 also will be a busy year with 13 exercises planned along with six Cold-Weather Operations Course sessions to be taught by DPTMS personnel over the winter months. “Slots for the Cold-Weather Operations Course are rapidly filling up and more units are interested in this training,” Stewart said.



- Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun said the next Fort McCoy Real Property Planning Board will be held Dec. 13, and she encouraged as many people to participate in order to receive information related to recently completed and upcoming construction projects across the installation. She also said that since it’s getting closer to the winter season, people should be aware of operating safely in snow and remember cold-weather safety to prevent slips, trips, and falls.



- Directorate of Emergency Services Physical Security Chief Mark Reaves gave an update on the ongoing firearms registration process at the installation. He said approximately 150 people have registered so far, and more registration forms arrive daily.



“People who have completed the new firearms registration forms can drop them off at (Visitor Control) in building 35 or at the police station (building 1681),” Reaves said. “Anyone with more questions should call 608-388-2266 and ask for the Physical Security Office. Our people are ready to help.”



- A representative with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation said the Fort McCoy annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony will be held Dec. 7 at McCoy’s Community Center and that activities for the community will be ongoing continuously through the winter.



At the end of the meeting, Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. said the meeting was another great opportunity for the sharing of ideas between members of “entire Fort McCoy team.”



“This has been another meeting that has paid great dividends,” Pinter said. “I think everyone had a great exchange of information.”



The next Garrison-Tenant Staff Meeting is planned for April 2018.