Senior Commander focused on future success

Redstone Arsenal has experienced tremendous growth over the last 10 years and its new Senior Commander said he will continue to position the post for future success.



Lt. Gen. Edward Daly assumed a dual-hatted role as the deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command and the Senior Commander of Redstone Arsenal in August.



“Redstone has grown significantly, and we know there are more opportunities for growth in the future,” said Daly. “So I have to ask myself, are we doing everything we can to remain relevant and an installation of choice.”



That task is not his alone. Daly said that every senior leader on Redstone has a vested interest in the arsenal’s growth. He works with Gen. Gus Perna, AMC Commanding General and the arsenal’s senior ranking officer, to look 10 to 15 years down the road and position Redstone strategically.



“It is a collaborative effort between every leader on this post. Everyone is interested in making Redstone even better,” said Daly. “Everyday 40,000 people come to work on the arsenal. They provide critical support to our national defense and our way of life. My priority is to make sure they have everything they need to accomplish their mission.”



Redstone is an Army installation that has grown into a Federal Center of Excellence with more than 70 organizations from the Army, NASA, Department of Defense, FBI, and more, said Daly.



“This is a diverse installation with a global impact, and I look forward to working alongside our community leaders as a collaborative partner,” he said. "It's very rare that you find a partnership like the one between Redstone and the Tennessee Valley community, and one of my goals is to build on that partnership every day.”



Daly said potential opportunities for partnership include the north side of the arsenal, with Redstone Gateway and the proposed Exploration Park, which could make portions of Redstone easier to access for the public.



“I want to ensure our workforce has everything it needs to accomplish their mission, and that doesn’t stop at the gates. This community is the center of gravity for everything we do here,” said Daly, who previously served as AMC's deputy chief of staff. “I am excited to return to the Tennessee Valley, this is a tremendous community, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

