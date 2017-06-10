NIOC Pensacola Celebrates 30 Years of Operations

Courtesy Photo | 171006-N-AG811-024 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2017) – Retired Capt. Tom M. Pigoski,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 171006-N-AG811-024 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2017) – Retired Capt. Tom M. Pigoski, former officer in charge of Navy Security Group Detachment (NSGD) Pensacola (left), Cmdr. Paul D. Lashmet, commanding officer of Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola (center), and Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 3rd Class Jesse Van Den Berg cuts the cake for NIOC Pensacola’s 30th birthday ceremony. NIOC Pensacola is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Group 103 of the U.S. 10th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Mark Jansson/Released) see less | View Image Page

By CTN1(IW/SS) Mark Jansson



PENSACOLA, Fla. (NNS) – Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola celebrated its 30th year of operations during a short ceremony held at Naval Air Station Pensacola-Corry Station on Oct. 6th.



In 1982, it was recognized that the Naval Security Group would require a significant number of general purpose automated systems for field-station use. With the cost of computer hardware decreasing and software costs increasing at a dramatic pace, it became evident that a new approach to software support was required. Thus, the concept of an organization whose only mission was computer support was born.



In the fall of 1986, the authorization was granted by the Chief of Naval Operations to establish NSGD Pensacola, now known as NIOC Pensacola. A transition team was placed at Headquarters, Naval Security Group Command where planning and implementation efforts continued. Personnel started arriving in Pensacola in February 1987.



The event featured remarks from the current Commanding Officer of NIOC Pensacola, Cmdr. Paul D. Lashmet and the former officer in charge of Naval Security Group Detachment Pensacola, retired Capt. Tom Pigoski.



“We’re here today to celebrate the 30th birthday of Navy Information Operations Command, Pensacola; a beacon of Navy cyber operations excellence on Florida’s cyber coast,” said Lashmet. “Who would’ve guessed that a 17-person detachment conducting boutique software support for then Commander Naval Security Group would survive multiple rounds of site closures and grow to nearly 350 Sailors, civilians, and contractors conducting full-scope operations to defend our great nation against a myriad of adversaries around the world?”



Pigoski followed with a chronological and personal summary of the events leading to the establishment of the Naval Security Group Detachment and the Navy cryptology ratings, showcasing the Civil War and World War II as cryptologic milestones.



“Why are we here? How did we get here? It took time! It started in the 1980’s, early 80’s. It was perseverance and help from a lot of organizations and a lot of different people to get to where we are today,” said Pigoski.



NIOC Pensacola is now a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Group 103 of the U.S. 10th Fleet.



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. Fleet Cyber Command also reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command.



U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



