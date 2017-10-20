Federal giving program gets to heart of matter with new campaign

Courtesy Photo | Combined Federal Campaign is kicking off soon! Will you be contributing? (Courtesy Photo)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Combined Federal Campaign is kicking off soon! Will you be contributing? (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The Combined Federal Campaign is kicking off and federal employees throughout the Greater Tennessee Valley area are invited to join U.S. federal employees around the world in giving back to their communities.



This is an opportunity for federal employees to come together and show their communities they care.



Each donation made through the CFC is a way to “Show Some Love” and support the causes that matter most personally to federals employees from among thousands of local, national and international charitable organizations. This year’s CFC theme embodies the caring and generous nature that federal employees have expressed during 56 years of giving. CFC has raised more than $8 billion for charitable organizations that use those funds for needy causes in local neighborhoods and assistance throughout the nation and around the world.



“The theme goes to the heart of CFC. Federal employees in the Greater Tennessee Valley region are among the most giving in the nation, and because of the generosity of our employees, CFC continues to have a positive impact on our communities in helping charities perform their mission," said Steve Fisher, local chairperson for the Greater Tennessee Valley CFC region.



The CFC is the official workplace giving campaign of the federal government. Its mission is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee focused, cost-efficient, and effective in providing federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all. However, it is about more than simply “giving to charity” -- the CFC gives us the opportunity to celebrate who we are as public servants.



The CFC gives federal employees the freedom to choose how much to give, and to designate the charity or charities to receive their donation. These well-vetted CFC charities run the gamut from disaster relief, veteran services, and animal rights to cancer research, women’s causes and youth development.



“Beginning with this year's CFC campaign, federal employees will have two ways to make their contribution," Fisher said. “We are encouraging on-line giving through a new Office of Personnel Management-developed centralized giving system. Employees will also be able to download paper pledge forms and mail them to the CFC Processing Center.”



Employees can access more information and make a donation at the Greater Tennessee Valley CFC website: https://greatertennesseevalleycfc.org/.



Department of Defense employees will no longer use "MyPay" for CFC contributions, Fisher said. The new online system makes for a more efficient campaign through one on-line giving system for all federal employees.



In addition, federal contractors and retirees are able to participate in the CFC. Both can also access the website, and retirees can continue supporting charitable causes through CFC via a deduction from their annuity.



“The CFC is an ideal way to make donations to charitable causes. It allows you to donate to one or more charities at once. Payroll deductions allow you to give a little per pay period, which will add up to a significant gift by the end of the year,” Fisher said.



This year’s CFC campaign will extend through January 12, 2018. A Greater Tennessee Valley CFC charity fair will be held in November. Details on the charity fair will be announced soon.



“Our goal this year is to contact all federal employees in the area, inform them about CFC and encourage them to visit the Greater Tennessee Valley CFC web site,” Fisher said.



“I am confident employees in the Tennessee Valley will continue to find charities in which they want to support. For those who have supported CFC in the past, thank you! If you have not had the opportunity to contribute to CFC in the past, please take time to consider CFC this year. With your help, we will have another successful campaign in 2017.”