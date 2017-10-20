Marines, Navy and Allied Forces to hold amphibious assault demonstration

Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command will host visitors at Camp Lejeune, Oct. 25, to observe an amphibious assault and associated static displays as part of Exercise Bold Alligator 2017.



BA17 is a live, scenario-driven exercise designed to provide elements of Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade with opportunities to train. Both staffs planned to execute a MEB-sized amphibious assault from a sea base in a medium land and maritime threat environment and anti-access/area denial environment to improve naval, amphibious core competencies.



This year's exercise was scoped to account for the ongoing Navy and Marine Corps support to civil authorities for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, which limited their ability to participate in the Exercise.



Previous iterations of the exercise focused on crisis response operations in a complex setting. The capabilities that allow amphibious forces to conduct a forcible entry against an opposing military force are the same capabilities that make it the first, best choice for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and partnership building.



Nine countries, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Mexico, Norway, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S., will be participating or observing from different command elements in the Camp Lejeune area.



Improving Navy-Marine Corps amphibious core competencies along with coalition and North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies is a necessary investment in the current and future readiness of our forces.



To RSVP to the demonstration, please contact 1stLt Aleksandra Sawyer, aleksandra.sawyer@usmc.mil, tel. 910-451-7200 by Oct. 23, 2017.

