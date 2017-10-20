New Hospital Corps PQS now required for many new ‘A’ School graduates

SAN ANTONIO – A new Navy Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) developed by Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) is now mandatory for all hospital corpsmen graduating from the new “A” School curriculum implemented July 5 and assigned to a Navy military treatment facility (MTF).



“A” School graduates are required to complete the Hospital Corps PQS within 12 months of reporting to their first assignment at an MTF. However, new HM “C” School graduates who went direct from “A” to “C” School – referred to as the “direct training pipeline” – are not required to complete the PQS.



“Navy Medicine's new Hospital Corps PQS is the next step in professional development and qualification for duties and responsibilities,” said Force Master Chief Hosea Smith, director, Hospital Corps. “The PQS will help ensure our hospital corpsmen are trained and prepared to keep Sailors and Marines healthy, fit and ready to fight at home and abroad.”



A Navy PQS is a compilation of the minimum knowledge and skills a person must demonstrate to qualify to stand watches or perform other specific routine duties, said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Damario Payton, NMETLC Staff Education and Training (SEAT) assistant program manager.



“It is the Navy-wide qualification system used by Navy officers and enlisted personnel, Navy civilian employees, and Navy civilian contract personnel when competency certification is required,” said Payton, who led the NMETLC team that developed the HM PQS. “The objective of a PQS is to standardize and facilitate qualifications. Similar programs are used in the civilian workplace and at civilian manufacturing plants.”



Payton said NMETLC developed the PQS to facilitate a seamless training handoff between Hospital Corps "A" School training and the graduate's first command. The PQS is a follow-on to the new Hospital Corps “A” School curriculum developed by NMETLC and implemented at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) in July 2017.



Capt. Terri Kinsey, a Navy Nurse Corps education and training management specialist and the NMETLC academics director said, “The new PQS is designed to provide commands a proven method for successful training that supports the commanding officer, benefits the command and guides the Sailor’s training efforts. The ultimate goal of the PQS is to help ensure a competent, qualified, life-saving medical watch stander.”



The new curriculum and the follow-on PQS respond directly to Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson’s competence and character priorities that include achieving the best possible performance through learning. CNO’s priorities emphasize learning that includes formal schools, structured on-the-job training and experience.



The PQS and curriculum also respond directly to Navy Surgeon General Vice Adm. Forrest Faison’s second readiness goal to achieve maximum future life-saving capabilities and survivability along the continuum of care through training and educational programs.



“The SG often speaks about the hospital corpsman’s responsibility for delivering the initial care on the battlefield or aboard ship,” Smith said. “Battlefields and deployed ships are far away from any MTF, and they are often far from a physician. The new “A” school curriculum and the PQS together help prepare corpsmen to provide that initial care.”



Navy Medicine leadership decided the new curriculum and the HM PQS were the preferred methods to prepare the Hospital Corps to provide care. The decision was based in large part on four primary factors – a Job Duty Task Analysis (JDTA) of the Hospital Corps, recommendations from a leadership symposium of master chief hospital corpsmen (HMCMs) from diverse platforms, a hospital corps survey sent to recent "A" school graduates and their supervisors across Navy Medicine and the fleet, and guidance from Smith.



A Navy JDTA is a career-field review performed by stakeholders and subject-matter experts (SMEs). Navy Medicine’s stakeholders and SMEs analyzed duties and tasks required to perform at the level necessary to meet the command’s, Navy Medicine’s and the Navy's mission.



“The elements of the Hospital Corps PQS come directly from the JDTA and will provide guidance to those who lead and mentor the next generation of hospital corpsmen,” Payton said. “The new PQS is designed and anticipated to positively impact hospital corpsmen, their command and their patients.”



BUMED Instruction 1510.27 dated Oct. 11, 2017, is the HM PQS governing instruction, addressing everything from why the PQS was developed to command management of the local PQS program to who is required to complete the PQS.



According to the instruction, active duty and full time support (FTS) HMs with Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) code 0000/8404 must complete the HM PQS within 12 months of reporting to their first MTF assignment. Basic Dental Assistants (BDA), NEC 8701, must complete the BDA PQS within 12 months of reporting to their first assignment at a dental treatment facility. Selective reserve (SELRES) HMs should make every effort to complete their corresponding PQS during annual training period, or on active duty orders while assigned to an MTF, within 36 months.



“This PQS is intended for those graduating from the new curriculum from Oct. 13, 2017, and forward,” said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman David Walker, lead planner and action officer for the Hospital Corps FORCE Master Chief’s office. “However, the PQS can be applied by commands at the local level at their discretion.”



More information about Navy PQS can be found in OPNAV Instruction 3500.34G, 15 May 2014 and the Personnel Qualification Standards Unit Coordination Guide, NAVEDTRA 43100-1M May 2017. BUMED Instruction 1510.27is available at http://www.med.navy.mil/directives/Pages/BUMEDinstructions.aspx Both the Hospital Corpsman and Basic Dental Assistant PQS can be found at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/personnel-qualification-standards/pqs-43600-series

