Cyber Soldiers ‘Lead’ from the front at Army Basic Leader Course

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (Cyber) completed the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (Cyber) completed the Army Basic Leader Course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sep. 27. The BLC graduates are shown above with their leadership and a family member following the ceremony (left to right): Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter, the Brigade S3 (operations) sergeant major; Spc. Jeremiah Will, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), Commandants List; Will’s mother, Rosie-Linda Will; Spc. Devin Aikens, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber); Spc. Victoria Grizzard, B Company, 782nd MI Battalion (Cyber), Commandants List and Distinguished Leader Award; and Command Sgt. Maj. Cecil Reynolds, the senior enlisted Soldier for the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber). see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (Cyber) completed the Army Basic Leader Course and two of them received honors at a graduation ceremony on Sep. 27.



The brigade’s graduates were: Spc. Devin Aikens, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber); Spc. Victoria Grizzard, B Company, 782nd MI Battalion (Cyber); and Spc. Jeremiah Will, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber).



The Army’s Basic Leader Course is a branch-immaterial course that provides basic leadership training to allow Soldiers in the grade of Pfc. through Staff Sgt. the opportunity to acquire the leader skills, knowledge and experience needed to lead team and squad size units. The month-long course is part of the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System and is taught Army-wide.



According to Will, who made the BLC Commandant’s List, BLC graduates have the ability to perform the duties of an Army sergeant and should be able to confidently accomplish those duties “to and above the prescribed standard.”



“The toughest part of the course was maintaining the high degree of performance necessary to earn a place on Commandant’s List,” said Will. “My advice for Soldiers preparing for BLC is to speak with those who have recently gone in order to understand what is expected and get a head start on preparing for the task ahead.”



To make the Commandant’s List, students must earn an average GPA of 90 percent or higher, receive no adverse counseling statements, earn a first-time passing rating on all graded criteria and achieve a superior rating in three of the four demonstrated abilities (written communication, oral communication, leadership skills, or contribution to group work).



Aiken recommended Soldiers know the NCO Creed and the Army Song, hone their land navigation skills, and maintain their military bearing.



“Most importantly – stay positive,” said Aiken. “The toughest part for me was working with other Soldiers who had different views, beliefs, cultures, and levels of military bearing.”



Grizzard was also on the Commandant’s List and received the Distinguished Leader Award.



The Distinguished Leader Award is used to recognize the student who demonstrates the highest leadership ability out of the entire BLC class. To be considered, the students must earn a place on the Commandant’s List and receive above a 90 percentile average in both garrison and tactical leadership evaluations.



“After meeting these requirements, myself and the other candidates competed at the Leadership Board which tested our knowledge on all topics covered during the course,” said Grizzard. “A high focus was also placed on recitation of the Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer. I was chosen as the winner for the Leadership Board and was then awarded the Distinguished Leader Award.”



Soldiers from the 780th MI Brigade attend the BLC taught by the 3rd NCO Academy, 166th Regiment, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, at Fort Indiantown Gap.