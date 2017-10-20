Fort McCoy’s Range Complex improvements continue with new tower construction

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with Nuvo Construction of Milwaukee build a new tower Oct. 17, 2017, on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with Nuvo Construction of Milwaukee build a new tower Oct. 17, 2017, on Range 29 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Range 29 is one of 31 live-fire ranges at the installation. The new tower will be fully enclosed and will have the latest range communication systems, fiber-optic connections, and heat and electricity. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A new tower and bleacher enclosure is under construction on Range 29 on Fort McCoy’s North Post.



“This is a life-cycle replacement for the current tower,” said Fort McCoy Range Officer Mike Todd with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS).



Construction Inspector Adam Sands with the Directorate of Public Works said a $407,246 contract to build the tower and bleacher enclosure was awarded to Nuvo Construction of Milwaukee.



The scope of work for the new tower requires the removal of the existing bleacher enclosure and for the new tower to be constructed in its place, Sands said. Once the new range tower is fully functional, the old tower will be removed and the new bleacher enclosure will be built in its place.



“Once both structures are completed, the contractor (will) landscape the area back to its pre-construction conditions,” Sands said. “The contract calls for all work to be completed by January 2018.”



Range 29 is one of 31 live-fire ranges at the installation. The new tower will be fully enclosed and will have the latest range communication systems, fiber-optic connections, and heat and electricity.



During fiscal year 2017, Range 29 was one of the most-used ranges for gunnery crews completing training, particularly during the first Operation Cold Steel, which took place in the spring.



Also, continuous upgrades to the Fort McCoy Range Complex, such as this tower and bleacher construction, have been key steps in the installation reaching training numbers like fiscal year 2017, when a record 155,975 personnel trained on post, said DPTMS Director Brad Stewart.



“Through this investment (to the Range Complex) we’ve been able to create a great joint training environment that has helped our training numbers increase,” Stewart said.



Range improvement projects align with Fort McCoy’s strategic objectives, including to continually modernize the installation's infrastructure and to enhance its military value through improved training area utilization and land-use initiatives.



“Our range improvement planning also is developed closely with requirements that can be found in the (Army) Training Circular (TC) 25-8,” Todd said. “This circular provides guidance for developing and operating Army ranges.”



TC 25-8 also is a working guide for trainers, range planners, engineers, coordinators, and mandated range-project review boards at all levels of the Army. It’s the primary guide for installation and major Army command range development plans and for developing the Army Master Range Plan.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



Today, Fort McCoy has become the Army’s premier Total Force Training Center for Army Early Response Force early deployers to meet the Army's operational demand requirements. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”