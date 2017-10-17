SPAWAR Rolls Out Strategic Vision for Workforce

Photo By Steve Davis | 171017-N-TN557-011 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2017) – Rear Adm. Christian ‘Boris’...... read more read more Photo By Steve Davis | 171017-N-TN557-011 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2017) – Rear Adm. Christian ‘Boris’ Becker, commander, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), speaks to the workforce during an all hands event about the revised SPAWAR Strategic Vision 2018-2027. The SPAWAR Strategic Vision 2018-2027 describes the long-range end states that SPAWAR must achieve to fully align to the Navy’s mission in the cyber domain. With over 10,000 active duty military and civilian professionals located around the world and close to the fleet, SPAWAR is at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition, keeping forces connected around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Steve Davis/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO (Oct. 17, 2017) – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) employees attended an all hands event to learn more about a revised strategic vision for the workforce, Oct. 17.



Rear Adm. Christian ‘Boris’ Becker, SPAWAR commander, explained that the SPAWAR Strategic Vision 2018-2027 represents a forward-leaning initiative to focus the efforts of the SPAWAR workforce and clearly identify the role the command serves within the Department of the Navy.



“Guidance from the Secretary of Defense and the Chief of Naval Operations, alongside the SPAWAR vision, all share a common thread of urgency,” said Becker. “The warfighting landscape is evolving rapidly and there must be a sense of urgency to everything we accomplish to keep our Navy competitive. We must lean forward into the work before us.”



Patrick Sullivan, SPAWAR executive director, expressed his view of what the SPAWAR Strategic Vision 2018-2027 means for not only the warfighter, but the SPAWAR workforce as a whole.



"Whether you work in finance, contracts, logistics or engineering, this vision is for you," said Sullivan. "We focus a lot of our efforts on supporting the warfighter, but there needs to be a clear, defined effort to support our people. I truly believe that this is what the vision does."



The vision encompasses four guiding principles including: Meet Our Commitments, Be the Technical Expert, Be Trusted Partners, and Develop Our People and Our Organization.



From the guiding principles, three strategic objectives were identified to help outline clear focus areas: Accelerate and Streamline Delivery, Drive Cyber Resiliency, and Optimize our Organization, Operations and Workforce.



Rear Adm. Ronald Fritzemeier, SPAWAR chief engineer, will serve as the lead for driving cyber resiliency within SPAWAR and the fleet.



“We are the technical leader for Navy cybersecurity and ensure that all standards and processes for integrating cyber resilience and interoperability are implemented into all Navy systems – across the lifecycle from systems development through sustainment,” said Fritzemeier. “We drive implementation of cyber standards Navy-wide, creating a secure, defensible information domain. By managing cyber baselines, we improve fleet cyber readiness and resilience.”



Becker concluded the presentation by providing an overarching perspective of how SPAWAR serves more than just the fleet on sea, land and in the air, but also in space.



“The SPAWAR vision applies to all of us and wherever you work and whatever your task, you are each a key contributor to our success, and the success of those whom we are privileged to serve,” said Becker. “From seabed to space, we all have a mission to achieve.”



SPAWAR is the Navy acquisition command that develops, delivers, and sustains advanced information warfare capabilities for warfighters. SPAWAR, along with its system centers, space field activity, and its partnership with three program executive offices provides the hardware and software needed to execute Navy missions. With over 10,000 active duty military and civilian professionals located around the world and close to the fleet, SPAWAR is at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition, keeping forces connected around the globe.



To view the SPAWAR Strategic Vision 2018-2027 document visit: http://www.public.navy.mil/spawar/News/Pages/StrategicVision.aspx