Congressman Shuster staffers familiarized with Letterkenny Munitions Center operations

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – In mid-October, Rep. Bill Shuster’s Legislative Director, Ms. Melissa Buchanan, and Deputy District Director, Ms. Nancy Bull, visited Letterkenny Munitions Center, accompanied by Maj. Michael Loconsolo, Office of the Chief of Legislative Liaison.



The visitors received an overview of LEMC and a tour of several LEMC missile maintenance operations. They met with Lt. Col. Jeffrey Ignatowski, commander of LEMC, and members of his team to discuss LEMC’s value to the U.S. Army, and the Department of Defense. Ignatowski presented an overview of LEMC operations that support Army readiness, including interagency and international forces missions, and the importance of predictable and consistent funding as it impacts readiness.



Ignatowski provided the guests with a tour of logistics operations including shipping, receiving, and storage areas, as well as maintenance facilities. The tour stopped at various logistics operations facilities, including the Less-Than-Truckload facility and containerization docks. Ignatowski stressed the positive impact LEMC’s location to major transportation routes, air bases, and ports has on readiness for the U.S. Army and the Joint Services.



The tour continued on to the Non-Destructive Testing/X-Ray facility and to inter-service missile maintenance facilities, where the group saw a portion of LEMC’s Air Force and Navy efforts, including High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) maintenance operations.



Rep. Shuster’s staffers also toured LEMC’s Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions facility where employees perform maintenance, repair, modification, parts reclamation, disassembly, container repair, and global mobile maintenance on both Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) for the U.S. Army and Marines.



LEMC is designated as the Army’s Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for Army Tactical Missile System, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System and Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rockets.



“It is very important for us to meet the intent of our National leadership in order to accomplish readiness and modernization efforts with a common sight picture,” said Ignatowski. “This ensures we are nested in execution and postured to meet national security priorities and to sustain the U.S. Army’s long-range precision munitions modernization efforts.”



LEMC is located on Letterkenny Army Depot and is a Government-Owned, Government-Operated installation. LEMC conducts regional and global distribution of munitions, provides missile maintenance, and conducts demilitarization of munitions for Joint Forces and international partner nations.

