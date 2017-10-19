More than 1,200 Air Force civilian employees were selected for basic, intermediate and senior developmental education opportunities during the 2017 Civilian Developmental Education selection cycle.



The developmental teams and the Civilian Developmental Education Board considered more than 1,900 high-potential employees for the 2018-2019 academic year.



Three new developmental education opportunities were made available to civilians in 2017: the Organizational Leader Course, Civilian Associate Degree Program and the Developing Team Leader Course.



“We received a significant number of applications this year from civilians at all grade levels across the Air Force,” said Loretta Brown, the Air Force’s Personnel Center leadership development program administrator. “Our ongoing improvements strengthen our commitment to the civilian workforce by giving them the tools they need to develop and become future Air Force leaders.”



Those selected for intermediate and senior development education will attend advanced training and senior leadership development programs such as the Air War College, the Executive Leadership Development Program and more, following the continuum of learning that spans a civilian’s professional career.



Candidate lists have posted to myPers (https://mypers.af.mil/app/home). To view the lists, click the Force Development link from the Civilian employee landing page or select “Civilian Employee” from the dropdown menu and search “AY17 CDE.”



Prior to posting the list on myPers, AFPC provided unit commanders with advanced knowledge of their candidate’s selection to allow notification through the chain of command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2017 Date Posted: 10.19.2017 14:28 Story ID: 252326 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF selects more than 1,200 civilians for developmental education, by Richard Salomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.