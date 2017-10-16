1st SFAB Soldiers conduct tactical convoy training

Photo By Sgt. Joseph Truckley | Sgt. 1st Class Jason Robinson, truck commander with the 92nd Brigade Support Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joseph Truckley | Sgt. 1st Class Jason Robinson, truck commander with the 92nd Brigade Support Battalion Headquarters Support Company, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade operates the radio and assists the driver during a convoy simulator exercise at the Combat Convoy Simulator at the Clark Simulation Center Oct.16, 2017 at Fort Benning. Soldiers interested in joining the SFAB should contact their branch manager. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Byrd, 50th Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division public affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. -- Soldiers from 92nd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conducted Close Combat Tactical Training at the Clark Simulation Center at Fort Benning, Georgia on October 16, 2017.



The training was conducted to focus on fundamentals of convoys in tactical situations.



The 1st SFAB is the first of six planned brigades purposefully built to help combatant commanders accomplish theater security objectives by training, advising, assisting, accompanying and enabling foreign security force partners. SFABs will help brigade combat teams build readiness by freeing them from advisory missions.



Shoot, move, communicate, and medicate are some concepts that the



1st SFAB is focused on as well as advise and assist during training.



The CCTT training covers the move portion of their training.



“In a tactical scenario, the foreign counterparts will take the lead and our role will be to advise and assist by teaching them in a classroom setting and follow along with them during a convoy,” said Capt. Justin Vitug, 92nd BSB, Headquarters Headquarters Company commander.



Staff Sgt. Placido Rivera, Intelligence Sergeant, HHC, 92nd BSB, said “By conducting a short convoy within a tactical environment, soldiers get to work on the basic fundamentals to work as a team to complete their objective.” It is here, where we get to create our TTPs and build a foundation, he added.



During the training they went on simulated convoys in two groups with five vehicles in each group.



“They have to remember when in this training environment, they need to train as a crew and a platoon and learn to help each other out,” said Alfred McKenzie, a computer based training instructor at Clark Simulation Center.



The Soldiers also used radios and blue force trackers to communicate throughout the simulated convoy.



“Communication is key,” said Sgt. 1st Class Larhonda Hankins, S-4 NCOIC, 92nd BSB. “This is very helpful for deployment operations, we all have to pay attention to our surroundings, the terrain and the weather which all play a factor during this training.” You have to be able to trust everybody and hope they pay attention in the classroom as well as trusting the trainers, she said.



For more information about volunteering for 1st SFAB Soldiers should contact their branch manager.