Runway construction prompts arresting system upgrade

JOE FOSS FIELD, S.D.—114th Civil Engineer Squadron’s power production craftsmen certify newly installed BAK-14M hook cable support system Oct. 17, 2017, Joe Foss Field, S.D.



The Air Force is phasing out the original BAK-14 and replacing it with the new BAK-14M.



“With our runway being joint use with the Sioux Falls airport we were able to get the new system installed during a recent runway construction project,” said Master Sgt. Chip Carda, 114th Civil Engineer Squadron power production supervisor.



The Zodiac Arresting Systems BAK-14M Retractable Hook Cable Support System maintains the fully operational status of military hook cable aircraft arresting systems installed on active runways at military-commercial joint-use airfields, while providing unobstructed runway surface for commercial aircraft traffic.



The retract feature of the BAK-14M allows the hook cable to remain connected to the arresting system, yet it can be quickly lowered below the runway surface whenever non-military flight operations occur.



The new BAK-14M contains less independent parts required to operate the equipment which means less maintenance and less possibility to negatively affect the flying mission.



The system was certified as the U.S. Air Force standard system after extensive aircraft testing. It also meets all FAA criteria for operational use and installation at joint-use civil-military airfields, such as Joe Foss Field.



“While other bases have retro fit their arresting system, we are the first Air National Guard base to install the complete system.” said Carda.

