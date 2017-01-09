(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Black Jack 100th Birthday Celebration

    2ABCT 100th Birthday Ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. Patrick Eakin | CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - A ceremonial cake is seen during a cermeony...... read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2017

    Story by Sgt. Carolyn Hart 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    2ABCT celebrated its 100th birthday with the cake-cutting and a brigade run, held on 1 September, which were held both at Camp Humphreys and at Camp Casey, giving Soldiers a few moments to reflect on the brigade’s rich history.

    Black Jack brigade commander, Col. Steven J. Adams, spoke about the importance of taking the time to reflect on the brigade’s storied history.
    “For 100 years the name Black Jack has been a comfort to our friends and a terror to our enemies,” said Adams. “We honor those men and women who came before us, selflessly serving our nation during war and peace.”

    One Soldier with a deep history in the brigade is Sgt. Romundo Foster, a communications security custodian with HHC Bde, who has been with 2ABCT for nine years.

    “I’ve been with this brigade now for nine years and have seen many command teams throughout my time,” said Foster. “In my opinion, they learn from the past and get better as they go.”

    Not all Soldiers that make up the Black Jack family have been there for that many years, some are experiencing it fresh out of school and are getting a taste of army life as a new Soldier in 2ABCT.

    “I graduated AIT and came to 2nd brigade as a cook,” said McGoldrick, a cook with 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion. “I’ve been here four months now and it’s really cool to be experiencing this in Korea. I got my first coin in the Army from Col. Adams so I’m very excited about that.”
    In 2015, Black Jack deployed to Korea as the Army’s first rotational Armored Brigade Combat Team.

    “Given so much of our unit’s history is in the Pacific, it is only fitting that we find ourselves back in Korea to celebrate our 100th birthday,” said Adams. “Today, 100 years later, the Soldiers of Black Jack are holding the line against North Korean aggression, side by side with our Korean partners.”

    The birthday celebration ended with a brigade run at Camp Humphreys led by Col. Adams and at Camp Casey led by Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice.

    “Thank you all for your support and we look forward to another 100 years of Black Jack excellence,” Adams said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.18.2017 23:52
    Story ID: 252234
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Jack 100th Birthday Celebration, by SGT Carolyn Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1CD
    2ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT