Black Jack 100th Birthday Celebration

2ABCT celebrated its 100th birthday with the cake-cutting and a brigade run, held on 1 September, which were held both at Camp Humphreys and at Camp Casey, giving Soldiers a few moments to reflect on the brigade’s rich history.



Black Jack brigade commander, Col. Steven J. Adams, spoke about the importance of taking the time to reflect on the brigade’s storied history.

“For 100 years the name Black Jack has been a comfort to our friends and a terror to our enemies,” said Adams. “We honor those men and women who came before us, selflessly serving our nation during war and peace.”



One Soldier with a deep history in the brigade is Sgt. Romundo Foster, a communications security custodian with HHC Bde, who has been with 2ABCT for nine years.



“I’ve been with this brigade now for nine years and have seen many command teams throughout my time,” said Foster. “In my opinion, they learn from the past and get better as they go.”



Not all Soldiers that make up the Black Jack family have been there for that many years, some are experiencing it fresh out of school and are getting a taste of army life as a new Soldier in 2ABCT.



“I graduated AIT and came to 2nd brigade as a cook,” said McGoldrick, a cook with 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion. “I’ve been here four months now and it’s really cool to be experiencing this in Korea. I got my first coin in the Army from Col. Adams so I’m very excited about that.”

In 2015, Black Jack deployed to Korea as the Army’s first rotational Armored Brigade Combat Team.



“Given so much of our unit’s history is in the Pacific, it is only fitting that we find ourselves back in Korea to celebrate our 100th birthday,” said Adams. “Today, 100 years later, the Soldiers of Black Jack are holding the line against North Korean aggression, side by side with our Korean partners.”



The birthday celebration ended with a brigade run at Camp Humphreys led by Col. Adams and at Camp Casey led by Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice.



“Thank you all for your support and we look forward to another 100 years of Black Jack excellence,” Adams said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2017 Date Posted: 10.18.2017 23:52 Story ID: 252234 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Jack 100th Birthday Celebration, by SGT Carolyn Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.