(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mustangs Earn Their Spurs During Spur Ride

    1-8CAV Spur Ride

    Photo By Sgt. Carolyn Hart | CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Soldiers from 1-8 Cav. carry jugs during one of...... read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2017

    Story by Sgt. Carolyn Hart 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    “This is a time-honored tradition of individual and team excellence,” said Lt. Col. Grant Fawcett, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment commander. “It dates back to the mounted horse cavalry days when they needed to ensure that troops were proficient in skills including their horse and sabers.”
    Spur candidates endured three days of rigorous physical challenges to include a physical fitness test, the spur challenge, night land navigation, obstacle course, a written test, stress shoots and a ruck march.
    “This timeline adds stress by having events back to back with little to no rest in between,” said 1st Sgt. Tommy Spearman, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-8 Cav. “It’s used to see if you can endure the stress and embrace your team at the same time.”
    The spur ride tests Soldiers on their basic warrior skills in high-stress environments, by forcing them to do physically strenuous activities such as log carries, tire flips and pushing a high mobility military vehicle (HMMV).
    “Soldiers trained during Sergeant’s time training on basic skills as well as ruck marches,” said John Renner, 1st Sgt. with Alpha Company 1-8 Cav. “But this was meant to shock the body as well as the mind. It forced everyone to come together and work as a team.”
    Soldiers from all ranks and military occupational specialties (MOS) participated in the spur ride.
    “This was about esprit de corps and Mustang pride,” said Renner, who also participated in this spur ride. “It brought people together who wouldn’t otherwise work together, from different ranks and MOSs.”
    “My Soldiers all did it,” said 1st Sgt. Travis Wilson with Bravo Company, 1-8 Cav. “As a 1st Sgt. I always want to lead from the front and motivate as well as be motivated by my Soldiers.”
    The event served as a learning tool for not only the senior leaders, but the new Soldiers as well, who were able to work closely with their higher ranking teammates during the different stages of the challenges.
    “I learned so much from this experience,” said Pvt. Brandy Anderson, a supply clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-8 Cav. “I learned that I can do a lot physically as long as I am strong mentally.”
    Having finished their spur ride, 29 September the spur candidates got what they worked hard for, their certificates and spurs.
    “You get more out of it than just the spurs,” Anderson said. “You get valuable knowledge of leadership, guidance, motivation and teamwork. You learn that your physical ability is more than you thought you could accomplish.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 10.18.2017 23:56
    Story ID: 252228
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustangs Earn Their Spurs During Spur Ride, by SGT Carolyn Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1CD
    2ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT