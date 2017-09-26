Mustangs Earn Their Spurs During Spur Ride

“This is a time-honored tradition of individual and team excellence,” said Lt. Col. Grant Fawcett, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment commander. “It dates back to the mounted horse cavalry days when they needed to ensure that troops were proficient in skills including their horse and sabers.”

Spur candidates endured three days of rigorous physical challenges to include a physical fitness test, the spur challenge, night land navigation, obstacle course, a written test, stress shoots and a ruck march.

“This timeline adds stress by having events back to back with little to no rest in between,” said 1st Sgt. Tommy Spearman, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-8 Cav. “It’s used to see if you can endure the stress and embrace your team at the same time.”

The spur ride tests Soldiers on their basic warrior skills in high-stress environments, by forcing them to do physically strenuous activities such as log carries, tire flips and pushing a high mobility military vehicle (HMMV).

“Soldiers trained during Sergeant’s time training on basic skills as well as ruck marches,” said John Renner, 1st Sgt. with Alpha Company 1-8 Cav. “But this was meant to shock the body as well as the mind. It forced everyone to come together and work as a team.”

Soldiers from all ranks and military occupational specialties (MOS) participated in the spur ride.

“This was about esprit de corps and Mustang pride,” said Renner, who also participated in this spur ride. “It brought people together who wouldn’t otherwise work together, from different ranks and MOSs.”

“My Soldiers all did it,” said 1st Sgt. Travis Wilson with Bravo Company, 1-8 Cav. “As a 1st Sgt. I always want to lead from the front and motivate as well as be motivated by my Soldiers.”

The event served as a learning tool for not only the senior leaders, but the new Soldiers as well, who were able to work closely with their higher ranking teammates during the different stages of the challenges.

“I learned so much from this experience,” said Pvt. Brandy Anderson, a supply clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-8 Cav. “I learned that I can do a lot physically as long as I am strong mentally.”

Having finished their spur ride, 29 September the spur candidates got what they worked hard for, their certificates and spurs.

“You get more out of it than just the spurs,” Anderson said. “You get valuable knowledge of leadership, guidance, motivation and teamwork. You learn that your physical ability is more than you thought you could accomplish.”

