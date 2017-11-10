Army Reserve Talks Ready Force X at AUSA Exhibition

Photo By Sgt. Hector Rene Membreno-Canales | (from left) Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hector Rene Membreno-Canales | (from left) Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, Gen. Robert B. Brown, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Lt. Gen. Aundre F. Piggee, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 and Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty, commanding general of First Army speak at a U.S. Army Reserve seminar during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2017 annual meeting and exposition Oct. 10, 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Taking place over three days, AUSA is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of Army organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders, service members and civilians from all three components of the U.S. Army gathered for the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2017 Meeting and Exposition at the Walter Washington Convention Center, in Washington, Oct. 9-11.



The opening ceremony began with a speech by keynote speaker, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, followed by a national awards presentation where Army Reserve civilian Eryn Seidl and his family were recognized as the AUSA Volunteer Family of the Year. The ceremony was followed by seminars, forums and exhibits where Army leaders across components addressed lethality, readiness and building the future force.



“This is a great opportunity for us to come together as a community to talk about best practices, to chart the way ahead and to get a chance for each of the components to understand each other,” said Maj. Gen. Lewis G. Irwin, deputy chief of the Army Reserve. “We hear the active component message from the senior most Army leadership and we also have a chance to socialize our own message about where the Army Reserve is and where the Army Reserve is going.”



Last year, at AUSA, Gen. David G. Perkins Commanding General, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command rolled out a message of Multi-Domain Operations. Both of those messages: the changing threat environment as well as multi-domain operations have shaped what the Army Reserve has been about for the last year.



Irwin added, “I’m confident what we hear this year will help to shape our operations, our focus and our vision for our own force going forward.”



That was evident, as America’s Army Reserve emphasized the collective power of the Army Reserve with a continued focus on readiness and lethality during the Army Reserve Seminar. This included the socializing of the Ready Force X initiative by Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command during the seminar, which also included as panel members Gen. Robert B. Brown, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific; Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty, Commanding General, First Army; Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, Deputy Chief of Staff G3/5/7, and LTG Aundre Piggee. Deputy Chief of Staff G4. “The leadership in this room is responsible for accomplishing the needs of America’s Army Reserve,” said Luckey. “The only way this is going to happen is if we unleash the collective power of this team.”



Luckey said he was proud to lead the most capable, combat ready federal reserve in the history of the United States. “America’s Army Reserve is made up of over 200,000 Soldiers spread across 20 time zones,” he said. “The sun literally never sets on the Army Reserve.”

During the seminar Luckey explained that the Ready Force X initiative will provide a pool of units tasked with maintaining higher levels of peacetime readiness to offset risk to the nation. RFX units will have the ability to deploy rapidly — in some cases, in days or weeks — with the mobility, survivability, connectivity and lethality needed to win on the battlefield. Implementing the initiative outlines the way ahead for America’s Army Reserve to build, sustain and, on order, mobilize and deploy the globally responsive capabilities needed by combatant commanders.



The initiative is key to meeting those needs, as the Army Reserve is a key part of the Total Force, which Brown emphasized in his comments. “Clearly the ability to strike, protect and sustain within the multi-domain environment require our Reserve efforts above and beyond anything I’ve ever seen before – and that teamwork, the Total Force.”