Awareness for Fire Prevention Week flares across MCAS Iwakuni

In a time where fire runs rampant across the western coast of the United States, it’s important to reflect upon history so that we may not repeat it ourselves in the future.



Fire Prevention Day was established Oct. 8, 1920, by President Woodrow Wilson to commemorate The Great Chicago Fire in 1871, which claimed 300 lives and left 100,000 homeless. It later became known as Fire Prevention Week in 1922 and has been proclaimed by the president every year since 1925, making it the longest running public health and safety observance on record.



Service members and their families witnessed firefighters train in controlled fire and lifesaving scenarios Oct. 14, 2017, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The demonstrations displayed Station One’s capabilities and assets to the community.



“We don’t run ambulances, but everyone on our team is trained on emergency medical service capabilities,” said Ron Grajeda, assistant fire chief with Station One fire department. “We can also respond to hazardous materials, structural firefighting and rescue emergencies. You name it, we do it.”



Ron said each year Fire Prevention Week has its own agenda, “Every Second Counts, Know Two Ways Out.” They’re stressing the importance of families having proper escape routes in their homes in case of a household fire.



Each year a slogan is determined by recent safety concerns. According to a survey by the National Fire Protection Association, statistics published over the last five years show almost 75% of Americans claim to have an escape plan. However, less than half of them practice them.



“You can avoid fires by examining and removing potential hazards in your home,” said Roy Clayton, assistant fire chief with Station One fire department. “Once those hazards have been identified the less likely your family will become a victim.”



Fire Prevention Week’s focus is to raise awareness in communities on how they can prevent, combat and aid where a fire can or is currently taking place in a real-world scenario. It’s imperative that individuals remember the essentials of fire safety to ensure the well-being of family, friends and acquaintances.



“My aunt lost her home in California’s last fire season. My brother lost his home six months ago, and now my two sisters are being evacuated,” said Ron. “You can’t control everything, but you can have plans to mitigate these types of situations. It’s weird when it touches you that close and firefighting is what you do, and you know the preventative measures people could take.”



Household fires can ignite due to overheating pots and pans, heaters, overloaded adapter plugs or faulty wiring. Ideal ways of protection from these threats is for families to keep a fire extinguisher, teach children safety rules and practice family fire drills.



“It’s the little things,” said Ron. “Ninety-nine percent of the time nothing occurs, but all it takes is that one percent for something terrible to happen.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2017 Date Posted: 10.18.2017 Story ID: 252222 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP