Utah Airman competes, places at national contest for veterans

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Savannah Raskey, an Airman assigned to the 151st Maintenance Group at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, poses for a photo with the other top finalists in the Ms. Veteran America contest on Oct. 8, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Raskey was one of 25 female veterans to compete for the title of Ms. Veteran America. (Photo courtesy of Senior Airman Savannah Raskey)

Senior Airman Savannah Raskey, an Airman assigned to the Maintenance Operations Flight of the 151st Aircraft Maintenance Group here, said she started the journey of becoming a finalist in the competition at the beginning of the year.



“The whole process for Ms. Veteran America started seven months ago, but even before I knew what Ms. Veteran America was I had been actively searching for a way to reach out and support our vets,” said Raskey. “Before entering the competition I wasn’t aware of the vast population of homeless female veterans in our country.”



The Ms. Veteran America contest is an event encompassing 25 finalists from around the country, which can feature current military members or veterans from every branch, to showcase “The Woman Beyond the Uniform.” It highlights the courage, strength and sacrifice of these women, but also reminds people that the women are also mothers, daughters, sisters and wives. All proceeds from the event went to providing housing for homeless women veterans and their children.



Raskey said she volunteers her time to various events and venues for veterans, and is an advocate for Final Salute Inc., an organization founded by Jas Boothe, an Army veteran and cancer survivor who realized the needs of homeless female veterans.



“I have tried to find unique and innovative ways to advocate for Final Salute Inc. while raising money for their cause,” said Raskey. “I’ve written poems and created multiple videos hoping to garner the attention and support through the visual arts and be able to spread the message of Final Salute Inc. across social media platforms.”



Raskey said she has also been able to advocate for Final Salute Inc. by setting up booths and collecting donations while spreading awareness about homeless veteran women in Utah.



“I want to use my voice to speak up for these women who feel like all hope is lost,” she said.



Raskey has been part of the Utah Air National Guard for the past five years, with her family having an extended history in the military and in the Air Force.



“Growing up I was surrounded by a long line of influential men in the military,” said Raskey. “My grandpa served in both the Navy and the Air Force, my dad was an F-16 fighter pilot, my step-dad was in the Army, my step-brother is a paratrooper in the Air Force, and my brother went to the Air Force Academy.”



After her first year of college, Raskey said her dad gave her a gentle push to enlist in the Utah Air National Guard, knowing she would be the only female in her family to do so.



“Enlisting in the UTANG was one of the best decisions of my life,” she said. “My service and training has taught me strength, courage, humility, and how to be a leader. I wanted to follow in my family’s footsteps and give back to my country.”



Raskey said she is projected to graduate from Utah Valley University in Visual and Performing Arts this December, and she also plans to try out for America’s Got Talent that same month. She also aspires to become a KC-135R boom operator in the future.



“I always tell people that my greatest accomplishment so far has been enlisting in the military,” said Raskey. “I didn’t enlist for money or because I didn’t want to go to school... I enlisted because I have deep pride and love for my country and want to give back and serve and protect our freedoms.”