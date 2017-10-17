SECNAV Visits NASWI

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (NNS) – Sailors stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) started the day with a unique event on Tuesday, October 17. Instead of parking in the usual lots, the base’s Skywarrior Theater found its spaces filled with cars in the morning as Sailors filed into the theater.



The packed auditorium stood-by as Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer walked down the aisle and up onstage.



Spencer visited NASWI to learn first-hand about the base’s mission capabilities, as well as field questions from Sailors and civilian employees. Spencer’s visit to the base was part of a broader Navy Region Northwest area tour to understand the industrial processes that support the Navy such as Boeing’s production line for the P-8 Poseidon aircraft and the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.



During the all-hands call, Spencer covered numerous topics, specifically addressing the integral role of individual Sailors within a local command.



“You are the most important asset we have.” Spencer stated. “We tell you that a lot, but what I want you to do is own it and that you all own your world.”



Spencer went on to say that the greatest ideas could be generated from the local Sailor.



“You all know exactly how your world works. You all probably have the best ideas on how you can enhance the world in which you work. That right there is a multiplier effect for capabilities.”



Spencer pointed out the Navy’s responsibility in improving retention and ensuring Sailors want to continue with a career in the Navy. He covered topics such as the Blended Retirement System, continuing education and general military training instruction, to which he specifically added that it was critical to maintain a clear line of sight with tools and resources necessary to accomplish the mission.



“At the end of the day, you all are the tip of the spear. You’re warriors. You’re here to deliver the fight. You’re all contributing to delivering the fight. That is our job. That is what we train for. That is why we’re here.”



When asked what was NASWI’s future security and role in this job, Spencer quickly responded that the base “is a very meaningful asset that we have in the puzzle of pieces within the Navy. The Navy being the total overall organization, I see it as an integral part going forward.”



After answering numerous questions from Sailors, Spencer concluded the all-hands call with a farewell, saying, “When I took this job everybody said that you’ve got the best job in the government, and I probably do. I’m still figuring it out but I’ll tell you one thing, when I’m in places like this looking out and seeing you all, I’ll tell you what, it is a privilege to work with you all, and I thank you for allowing me the ability to work with you.”

