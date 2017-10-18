(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    St. Michael’s Day with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and first responders of Vicenza

    St. Michael's Day with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and first responders of Vicenza

    ITALY

    10.18.2017

    Story by Sgt. David Vermilyea 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, Italy – American Paratroopers, dressed in Class A uniforms, from the 173rd Airborne Brigade gathered en masse, joining Italian Carabinieri, local police and the general populace to celebrate St. Michael’s Day at St. Michael’s Church in historic downtown Vicenza on Sept. 29th.

    St. Michael’s Day is a time to celebrate first responders and warriors. It is named after the Patron Saint Michael who was an Archangel in the Bible.

    “According to the Scriptures, he is described as a commander of angels,” said Brigade Chaplain Maj. Owen Vasquez. “In the book of Revelation, it shows him as the leader of the angels that stood up to fight when war broke out in Heaven.”

    He was a warrior who rose up for the vulnerable, ensuring justice for all. Naturally, when the Airborne units were adopted into the Army in 1940, St. Michael became the Patron Saint for all of them, including this unit,” said Vasquez.

    Soldiers have looked up to St. Michael for guidance since World War Two. They have continually reached out in times of utter uncertainty, when situations look too bleak to come out on top.

    “In Operation Overlord, the big Airborne drop into Normandy, France, American Paratroopers had the hope that Michael, the Archangel was overseeing them and protecting them as they jumped into the abyss,” said Vasquez.

    Police officers subject themselves to the throes of combat just as soldiers do. They swear an oath to protect citizens at all costs. Since their occupation contains a healthy dose of danger, they too look up to Saint Michael.

    “As they patrol the streets and they look to keep people safe, they also have that hope that Michael is out there with them protecting them and guiding them,” said Vasquez. “It is a tradition that goes back many, many years.”

    The tradition, whether for police or Paratroopers is celebrated in both camps. In Italy, it carries special importance because the holiday allows for the 173rd Airborne Brigade to commingle with like-minded Italian citizens.

    “We have been celebrating St. Michael’s Day together with the Italians for 10 years,” said Vasquez. “It’s a day that we can show goodwill to our gracious host nation.”

