Connected Corpsmen in the Community Expands Care to Service Members in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) has implemented a new concept called Connected Corpsmen in the Community (CCC) that is designed to expand access and convenience of care for active duty service members.



CCC is available to local active duty service members from now through spring 2018. The services offered under the initiative include treatment for minor on-the-job injuries including sprains, strain, joint pain, minor cuts, blisters, insect bites and removal of stitches.



“We are exploring an initiative designed to improve convenience for our active duty service members while expanding the role of hospital corpsmen through new training opportunities,” said Capt. Amy Branstetter, commanding officer, NHP.



All local active duty service members are eligible to receive care under the CCC proof-of-concept. Care will be available at the Naval Air Technical Training Center’s Chevalier Hall, Room 1112. The hours of operations are Monday-Friday from 4 – 8 a.m. and appointments are walk-in only.



“The alternative location is designed to provide our active duty force with more health care choices for routine care while also providing our Navy hospital enlisted medical personnel, who save lives on the battlefield, with additional experience while assigned to shore-based facilities here at home,” said Branstetter.



Navy Medicine is a global health care network of 63,000 personnel that provide health care support to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, their families and veterans in high operational tempo environments at expeditionary medical facilities, medical treatment facilities, hospitals, clinics, hospital ships and research units around the world.

