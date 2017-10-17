(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Addicks and Barker Reservoirs: floodwaters discharged, ready for next rain event

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2017

    Story by Breeana Moore 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    HOUSTON (October 17, 2017) – The Corps of Engineers announced today that Addicks and Barker reservoirs are empty for the first time since the rains associated with Hurricane Harvey began in late August.

    The Addicks Reservoir emptied on Thursday, Oct. 12, while Barker Reservoir emptied on Friday, Oct. 13, according to Corps officials.

    Normally dry, both reservoirs have been holding water since the landfall of Hurricane Harvey. With the emptying of the reservoirs, the full storage capacity of Addicks and Barker reservoirs will again be available for future rainfall.

    “Hurricane Harvey and the resulting rainfall was an extreme weather event that tested infrastructure throughout the region and has been characterized as one of the most extreme rain events in U.S. History," said Col. Lars Zetterstrom, Galveston District commander. "Flood risk management and enhancing public safety are at the forefront of all we do."

    The USACE Galveston District was established in 1880 as the first engineer district in Texas to oversee river and harbor improvements. Its main missions include navigation, ecosystem restoration, emergency management, flood risk management and regulatory oversight.

    For more news and information, visit www.swg.usace.army.mil. Find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GalvestonDistrict or follow us on Twitter, www.twitter.com/USACEgalveston.

    TAGS

    USACE Galveston District
    Addicks and Barker Dams
    Hurricane Harvey

