Making new memories from times past

Past, present and future troops of the U.S. military joined together to honor American veterans before an Honor Flight at Hunter Army Airfield, Oct. 13.



Honor Flight Savannah transported 24 American veterans by tour bus to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to their service in World War II, Korea and Vietnam at no cost to them.



Since the first trip in 2009 with only six veterans, approximately 400 have had the opportunity to see the names of their brothers-in-arms who made the ultimate sacrifice.



“It’s an emotional trip,” said Owen Hand, a member of Honor Flight Savannah’s board of directors and also a Coast Guard veteran. “It’s a special therapy for them.”



Prior to the veterans’ departure, Hunter Army Airfield Garrison commander, Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer, called them to complete one more tour of honor.



“There are no words to express the thanks that our country owes you,” Dwyer said. “The freedoms that we enjoy in this great nation exist because of your courage, because of your commitment, because of your sacrifice. Hold your head high and know that your entire nation is forever grateful.”



The only World War II veteran present for the trip said he was looking forward to visiting the memorial from his time in service.



“A lot of people compliment me for being in World War II, but who I think most about are those that didn’t make it,” said Roy Holland, former sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps. “I just feel like it’s to honor them: the ones who gave it all.”



Members of the Patriot Guard Riders and the American Legion Riders provided a motorcycle escort from Tominac Fitness Center on Hunter Army Airfield to the interstate to show honor and support for those behind them.



After arriving at their destination, veterans visited the World War II Memorial, U.S. Air Force Memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, National Museum of Women in the Arts, National Museum of the United States Navy, National Coast Guard Museum, and Korean War and Vietnam Veterans Memorials.



“Every trip we make creates memories of a lifetime for our veterans, guardians and Families, and a great source of community pride for those who assisted in making a dream come true for these honored veterans,” said Marian Spears, chairman of Honor Flight Savannah. “It’s a history of its own.”

