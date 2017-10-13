NHCCC Celebrates Navy Birthday, Demonstrates Readiness

Courtesy Photo | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Oct. 13, 2017) Under the watchful eye of Hospital Corpsman 3rd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Oct. 13, 2017) Under the watchful eye of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Charles Peeler, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, NJROTC cadets examine a Combat Application Tourniquet on a simulated blast injury victim that resulted in the severing of both legs. The exhibit was one of several static displays organized by Naval Air Station Corpus Christi for visiting students to celebrate the Navy’s 242nd birthday. (Courtesy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Mathew B. Wahrman/RELEASED) 171013-N-KF000-530.jpg see less | View Image Page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi celebrated the Navy’s 242nd birthday with a cake cutting ceremony for staff, followed by a medical lifesaving demonstration for visiting students Oct. 13, 2017.



The festivities began at the NHCCC quarterdeck with the first piece of cake going to the oldest Sailor present, Cmdr. John T. Taylor who enlisted in the Navy in 1977. He, in turn, handed it to the youngest Sailor, Hospitalman Apprentice Derek A. Pinnow, 19, signifying the passing of experience and knowledge from the old to the young of our Navy.



This year’s Navy birthday theme "Seapower to Protect and Promote," honors the brave men and women who conduct combat, training, humanitarian, rescue and other missions worldwide, protecting our interests, promoting our security and helping to shape our nation's history.



Later in the morning, NHCCC Navy hospital corpsmen participated in one of several static displays at the Catalina Club organized by Naval Air Station Corpus Christi for a visiting NJROTC unit .



Nearly 70 Corpus Christi Moody High School cadets assembled for exhibits by the base military working dog unit, Fire & Emergency Services, and NHCCC’s demonstration of a lifesaving techniques on a simulated blast injury victim that resulted in the severing of both legs



“We stole the show from canine and the firefighters,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Toan T. Tran with a big grin.



Tran is the clinic’s Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC ) program manager, and was present to observe Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Charles Peeler’s performance while instructing the cadets.



“We chose Peeler because of his personality and because he speaks the Millennials’ lingo,” said Tran. “He’s a great instructor and he definitely knows his stuff!”



Peeler showed cadets how to use Combat Application Tourniquets (C-A-T) to stop mass hemorrhaging on both of the simulated victim’s legs. The (C-A-T) is a true one-handed tourniquet proven effective by the U.S. Army's Institute of Surgical Research.



“Peeler kept the students engaged, asking frequent questions and getting some surprisingly good answers from students,” said Tran.



“We see one side of the chest rising and falling while the other side is not – what’s going on?”



“It’s a tension pneumothorax!”



“How did you know that?”



“Because my mom was a Navy trauma nurse.”



Peeler and Tran are both assigned to NHCCC Staff Education and Training (SEAT) where TCCC is offered twice a month. All Navy hospital corpsmen are required to recertify every three years.



“Readiness is a top Navy Medicine priority, and what better way to celebrate the Navy’s 242nd birthday than to demonstrate our readiness to the community,” said Tran.