68th RQS Airmen polish their rescue skills

The 68th Rescue Squadron held a mountain rescue training course in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., late last month.



The training course covered multiple rescue techniques including low and high angle rescues, rock climbing, and rappelling.



The 68th RQS also known as the formal Guardian Angel training unit, standardized upgrade training for all Guardian Angel pararescuemen. After the three month course the pararescuemen go back to their units as competent team members.



“It takes a lot of weight off of the gaining units having to train everybody,” said Staff Sgt. Derek, 68th RQS instructor. “The standardized course creates a good baseline for all new pararescuemen.”



Pararescuemen hold many skills and techniques required for rescue missions downrange and stateside. Their training is directly applicable to anything they could be called out for, whether it’s in the mountains of Afghanistan or local rescues.



"Pararescuemen need to be able to get to anybody, anyplace, anytime—victims could end up in a mountain environment,” said Senior Airman Alex, 68th RQS pararescueman. “We have to be prepared for any terrain.”

