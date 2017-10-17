F-22s forward deploy to Powidz AB

Two F-22 Raptors, a KC-135 Statotanker and approximately ten supporting Airmen arrived at Powidz Air Base, Poland, today from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, U.K., to conduct local air training.



The aircraft arrived in Europe on Oct. 8, and are comprised of Airmen, aircraft and equipment from the 27th Fighter Squadron and 94th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The KC-135 is from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, U.K., and is providing refueling support for the deployment to Poland.



This flying training deployment is fully funded by the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to NATO Allies and deters any actions that destabilizes regional security.



For more information, contact U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Public Affairs at +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at: usafepao.pao@us.af.mil. If after duty hours, please call +49 (0) 1624-25-5428 or send an e-mail to: usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

