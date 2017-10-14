1st TSB Marine receives 2017 NAACP Military and Service Award

Photo By Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci | U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Forney, company first sergeant for 1st Transportation...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci | U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Forney, company first sergeant for 1st Transportation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Logistics Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses with his wife, Na’Imah Forney, after being awarded the 2017 Military and Service Award from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa in Calif., Oct. 14, 2017. “Doing these volunteer events is a very humbling experience and it’s all about giving back to a community that helped you get where you are today,” said Forney. “Giving back is building a bridge for someone else to acquire greatness. It was done for me and I only feel it’s right for me to do it for someone else.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Sorci) see less | View Image Page

The Military and Service award honors a military member who, while serving, embodies the spirit of the North San Diego NAACP as well as the qualities of their service member’s creed; as well as displaying exceptional character and activism within their community.



“It’s a great honor to be recognized,” said Forney. “It means a lot to know that folks are watching out in the community.”



Forney worked to not only better himself, but the community as well by working with various local organizations such as the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, St. Martha’s Food Pantry, Noah’s Arch School, Iron Man Triathlon, Toys for Joy Celebration and many more.



“Whether it’s feeding the homeless, raising money for scholarships for local high school students, stuffing backpacks for children starting up the school year, myself and my brothers at Omega Psi Phi have done a lot and we always try to stay active in the community,” said Forney.



To locate opportunities to engage in community service events, service members and families can utilize their unit’s family readiness officer, chaplain, representatives from Marine Corps Community Services and the Single Marine Program.



“Doing these volunteer events is a very humbling experience and it’s all about giving back to a community that helped you get where you are today,” said Forney. “Giving back is building a bridge for someone else to acquire greatness. It was done for me and I only feel it’s right for me to do it for someone else.”



Forney found his passion for helping those in need while serving on recruiting duty. For those years Forney showed young men and women a path out of their current lifestyle.



“While on recruiting duty I helped- I don’t know how many young men and women get out of their current lifestyle and open the doors of the military to them,” Forney said. “After working on recruiting duty for a little while and being more involved in the community, I realized there was so much more I could be doing and when I started volunteering more and more, I saw the amazing impacts it has on people’s lives. It’s truly amazing how much a few hours a day can help others.”



As the first sergeant for 1st TSB, Forney serves roughly 700 Marines whose mission is to provide transportation and support for the Marine Expeditionary Force and to facilitate the distribution of personnel, equipment and supplies by air, ground and sea.



“There is a selection process and all applicants for the award have to be nominated; the winner is selected by the North San Diego County NAACP based on what they’re doing within their community and within their service,” said Inez Williams, a member of the executive committee for the NSDC NAACP.



Forney has served for 18 years in the Marine Corps and has participated in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, while also spending time stationed at Okinawa, Japan. Forney’s academic achievements include receiving his associate’s degree in general studies from the Central Texas College and becoming a Cum Laude Graduate from Park University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in business management. Throughout his military career Forney has earned six Navy-Marine Corps Accommodation Medals, a Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal and five Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals.



“Winning this award has shown me that there is still so much more to do, you’ll never reach a point when you think you’ve done enough,” explained Forney. “It’s contagious, once you start you’ll never want to stop, you’ll only think about what more you can do.”