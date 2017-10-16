US Soldiers celebrate European Language Day in Poland

Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | Nine U.S. Soldiers from 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shiloh Capers | Nine U.S. Soldiers from 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, celebrate European Language Day with Polish students at I Liceum Ogólnokształcące, Bolesławiec, Poland, Oct. 16. The Soldiers visit the class as guests so the students may practice English with native speakers. The Soldiers are temporarily stationed at Bolesławiec Camp, Poland, as the 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, is currently in Europe to support Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a U.S. endeavor to fulfill NATO commitments by rotating U.S. -based units throughout the European theater and training with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shiloh Capers) see less | View Image Page

BOLESLAWIEC, Poland — U.S. Soldiers from 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion celebrate European Language Day with Polish students at I Liceum Ogólnokształcące, Bolesławiec, Poland, Oct. 16.



The 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division is currently in Europe to support Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a U.S. endeavor to fulfill NATO commitments by rotating U.S. -based units throughout the European theater and training with NATO Allies and partners.



Nine Soldiers, temporarily stationed at Bolesławiec Camp, were invited to the school so the students may have an opportunity to practice their English.



Recordings and movie clips are specially prepared for the lessons but does not provide the experience that students gain from meeting speakers of the language, said Bogna Łasica, English teacher at the school.



"It's completely different when you learn something from a book and read about it, or even see a movie," Łasica remarked. "When you meet a person, you just interact and it tremendously enhances the teaching and learning."



Being able to have English speakers creates more discussion for the class and even improves her teaching, she said.



Authentic interactions are difficult and can be even be a personal challenge, Łasica noted. What she hopes the students receive from the experience is to overcome reservations and develop confidence in themselves.



"This was practice, so maybe next time they meet someone from abroad, they will be more open," Łasica mused. "They will be braver to start a conversation."



The class began with gifting the Soldiers cookies decorated as American flags and lanyards as a small souvenir.



The students conducted a presentation, introducing the Soldiers to Poland and some of its history. Topics covered in the presentation were the founding of Bolesławiec, 20th century history in Poland and the Polish school system.



In return, one by one, Soldiers greeted the students by sharing their name, indicating their home state on a U.S. map, hobbies and future plans beyond the Army.



Second Lt. Ethan Nichols, battalion adjutant, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, ended the presentation with including the 82nd BEB's history and experience in Europe.



Formed into a giant circle around the room with inner and outer rings, students spoke with each other and the Soldiers in English on a given subject. After several minutes pass, the inner ring rotates to another person and a new topic is provided. Conversation topics included pets, the last holiday celebrated, favorite foods and favorite t.v. programs.



After several rotations, the circle was then reformed into smaller sections. This enabled the students to have a group conversation with no guided topic.



Exchanges like these events allow Soldiers to get onto a common level with the people, said Pfc. Isreali Colon, a medic, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion. Going to places like schools and the town square to experience the culture's food and music creates an genuine experience and impression.



He took an immediate interest in the Polish language and practices with the Polish medics he works with, Colon said.



Learning the new language helps in communicating with the patients and the medics, Colon said. It helps with small words and phrases like asking for help or where something is located.



Although he is still learning, his effort and eagerness to learn is what receives the most attention. Colon considers the opportunity to learn the language in its authentic environment an opportunity too good to miss. Not to mention, it is a reflection upon the U.S. Army.



"We're a guest in their country," Colon remarked. "We're pushing towards reassuring our Allies and developing that trust, we have to take that step forward. They've already given us entry here, we should make the best of it and show we're willing to go above and beyond what we need to in order to develop that relationship with them."



Nichols was even surprised by the level of interest displayed by the Soldiers into interacting with Polish people.



Available seats were limited and some were turned away, Nichols relayed. Future events will open the opportunity to more Soldiers to become involved.



For Nichols, community interaction is a heavy emphasis both in personal life and in work. He was involved with the Boyscouts of America and believes in small community organizations.



Involvement is about meeting others and getting interested in the right activities, Nichols suggested. While in Poland, the Soldiers can interact with the community, get involved and create a level of familiarity with the townspeople.



"For any mission success, you have to have the support of the people," Nichols said. "Whether it's the public of the region that you're in or the public back home."



The students have also asked to schedule a tour around Bolesławiec for the Soldiers, both to share their town and its history and to practice English again.



"We're hoping to make it a routine event because it boosts the morale of our Soldiers and it keeps us involved in the community," Nichols remarked. "We're constantly learning about the region that we're in, through these interactions."