    Pennsylvania National Guard sends medical personnel and equipment to the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of Hurricane Maria relief efforts

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2017

    Story by Sgt. Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard sent 20 Soldiers to assist the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on Oct. 12.

    The anticipated mission for the Guard members is to provide first aid, point of injury care and sick call for the service members providing relief to civilians there.

    In addition, they will be providing urgent care to civilians on the islands of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix, expanding an outreach mission established by the preceding unit.

    Upon arrival the medical personnel will integrate with thousands of National Guard members, active duty military, and first responders onsite.

    “We have a great opportunity to do some good in this world, and do some meaningful service. It’s an honor to command these Soldiers,” said Maj. Daniel Wise, commander of the 108th Area Support Medical Company.

    Additional Pennsylvania National Guard members are on-duty at the Pennsylvania National Guard’s joint emergency operations center. The center maintains continuous communications with National Guard Bureau and PEMA in order to anticipate future requirements that could be assigned to Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.

    There are currently 22 Pennsylvania National Guard members and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters in Puerto Rico supporting relief operations. Last month the Pennsylvania National Guard sent a variety of both troops and equipment to support Texas after Hurricane Harvey, Florida after Hurricane Irma and the U.S. Virgin Islands during Hurricane Maria.

    FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Lt. Col. Angela King-Sweigart (717) 861-6254, or e-mail ng.pa.paarng.list.pao@mail.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard sends medical personnel and equipment to the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of Hurricane Maria relief efforts, by SGT Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

