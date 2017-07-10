Medical educations bring partner nations closer

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Milnes | Dr. Nawaf Jandoul Al-Dousari, a Kuwaiti Land Forces colonel and director at the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Milnes | Dr. Nawaf Jandoul Al-Dousari, a Kuwaiti Land Forces colonel and director at the Military Medical Complex (North) in Kuwait, explains his plans for future expansions of the complex Oct. 5, 2017. Medical staff from the 35th Infantry Division and the 86th Combat Support Hospital at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait were given a tour of the MMCN facilities followed by several medical lectures, including one by the 86th CSH emergency medical physician. see less | View Image Page

“Consider us to be colleagues, friends and family,” said Dr. Nawaf.



This unique medical partnership started while the 29th Infantry Division was deployed to Camp Arifjan, prior to the arrival of the 35th Inf. Div.



Col. Thomas Koertge, 29th Inf. Div. surgeon, was a professor of Nawaf’s when he attended school at Virginia Commonwealth University. Koertge brought this connection to the attention of the medical support staff at Area Support Group – Kuwait. The 29th, along with ASG-KU, began building a partnership between the medical staff of the U.S. military and the Kuwaiti Land Forces. After several constructive meetings, the two forces began hosting a lecture series where guest speakers from both U.S. and KLF militaries could share the knowledge in their respectable fields of study.



During the most recent visit, Nawaf gave his guests a tour of the complex before leading them to the lecture hall.



“This is my fourth visit to the complex,” said Maj. Laura Webb, nurse practitioner, 35th Inf. Div. “We enjoy sharing our medical experiences and learning from each other. It’s an incredible opportunity to work with our host nation.”



Capt. Austin Folley, emergency medical physician for the 86th CSH, was the first guest speaker of the day. He shared his knowledge on high yield emergency medicine and symptoms to look for whether it be ocular, head or cardiovascular traumas.



Following Folley’s lecture was Dr. Khaled Sheta, head of emergency medicine at the Armed Forces Hospital, who discussed shock management, symptoms and treatment. After his question and answer portion, he was followed by the final speaker of the day, Dr. Dari Alhuwail.



Dr. Alhuwail, an assistant professor in informatics, gave his lecture on health informatics. He talked of applications and opportunities for Kuwait’s healthcare system, to include data and cybersecurity and moving forward in the advancements of technology with patient information.



Once the lectures were complete, Nawaf ended the tour of the facilities by showing his guests his plans for expansion. With the 2018 and 2019 budgets approved, he has his plans for a three-stage expansion already drafted.



“The first stage is a horizontal expansion, followed by vertical, and finally, dormitories for staff, military and patients,” Nawaf explained.



Some of the plans include a gym, pool and basketball and other athletic courts.



“The facilities are for staff and patients alike,” said Nawaf. “While employees are at work, military and patients can workout. It’s not just for healing; it’s preventative as well.”



Nawaf even spoke of doing a larger training event with their U.S. counterparts in the future.



“I would like to eventually cross-train on mass casualties,” Nawaf said. “We need to be mentally ready and educated. Collaborating on possible scenarios is important for the nursing staff as well, since this complex is the first line of treatment for our land forces.”