Chipyong-ni Soldier statue unveiled at 2ID/RUCD headquarters

Camp Red Cloud - Maj. Gen. Scott McKean, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, commanding general, greets Korean War veteran Mr. Park, Dung Ha prior to the unveiling ceremony at Freeman Hall, Oct. 16. Mr. Park was one of two Korean War veterans in attendance that fought in the Battle of Chipyong-ni in February 1951.

Two veterans from the battle, civic leaders, leaders and Soldiers from the ROK and US forces were present for the statue’s unveiling.



“This statue represents sacrifice and a turning point in the Korean War,” said retired Col. William M. Alexander, division historian. “The reason why we are standing here breathing this beautiful air today is because of the sacrifice that was made between February 13-15, 1951.”



Alexander also highlighted details of the battle, now known as Jipyeong-ri, which is considered one of the most critical battles of the Korean War, and the first victory over Chinese forces on the peninsula.



The statue was donated to the division to help commemorate the battle, and the division’s centennial anniversary, and to promote the ROK-US alliance.



“As we become ready to turn one hundred years old this month, our motto for this celebration has been ‘Honoring our Past, and Inspiring our Future’,” said Maj. Gen. Scott McKean, 2ID/RUCD commanding general. “Today we honor our past with the great veterans here and we look to inspire our future with the military cadets from the ROTC from here in Korea.”



McKean used the occasion to reaffirm the relationship between the Republic of Korea and the division.



McKean explained the statue was put in a place of honor, in front of Freeman Hall, to symbolically guard the U.S. and ROK flags.



“Our partnership, our friendship is as strong as it ever has been,” said McKean. “Today we are truly grateful for the dedication of the statue of the Chipyong-ni Soldier.”



The statue was donated to the Combined Division by Bang, Ju-hyeok, an artist and sculptor, in support of the ROK-US Alliance.