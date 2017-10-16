NSF Redzikowo Celebrates Navy’s 242nd Birthday with First Navy Birthday Ball in Poland

Photo By Lt. Mary Sanford | USTKA, Poland (Oct. 14, 2017). Members of the Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Mary Sanford | USTKA, Poland (Oct. 14, 2017). Members of the Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo color guard parade the colors during the first U.S. Navy Birthday ball in Poland. NSF Redzikowo is the Navy’s newest installation, and the first U.S. installation in Poland. Its operations enable the responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia’s (NAVEURAFSWA) mission to provide services to the Fleet, Fighter, and Family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mary Sanford/Released) see less | View Image Page

USTKA, Poland (NNS) – Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo hosted their inaugural Navy Ball in Ustka, Poland to celebrate the 242nd birthday of the United States Navy, Oct. 14.



NSF Redzikowo is the Navy’s newest installation, and the first U.S. installation in Poland. The installation is co-located with the Polish Force Protection Battalion on the Redzikowo Military Base.



The ball highlighted the relationship NSF Redzikowo has with their Polish partners. Sailors assigned to NSF Redzikowo hosted their Polish military counterparts as well as members of the local surrounding communities in the celebration of the American naval birthday tradition.



“We are proud to cooperate with men and women who do so much to bring security, democracy and prosperity not only to the American people but what is important to us, to the international community,” said Col. Piotr Lewandowski, commanding officer of the Polish Force Protection Battalion of the Base, the guest speaker for the birthday celebration. “I am sure that our cooperation makes our countries and the whole European region much more safe and secure.”



The 242nd Birthday of the United States Navy honors the brave men and women who conduct a wide range of combat, training, humanitarian, rescue and other missions worldwide, protecting our interests, promoting our security, and helping to shape our nation’s history and culture.



“Tonight we recognize the young men and women who represent the future of both the American and Polish militaries,” said Capt. Rick Gilbert, commanding officer of NSF Redzikowo. “Together we are a strong team focused on the mission, ready to protect our countries and NATO allies.”



The ball highlighted several special events, including a formal colors presentation, a singing of the national anthem, and a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action remembrance ceremony.



At the end of the evening, the Polish guests spontaneously sang “Happy Birthday” to the U.S. Navy Sailors in the ball room.



NSF Redzikowo's operations enable the responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia’s (NAVEURAFSWA) mission to provide services to the fleet, fighter, and family. NAVEURAFSWA executes the eight lines of operations ashore to support the United States and Allied Forces operating in the Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia area of responsibility.