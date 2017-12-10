IWTC Virginia Beach Sailors Nominated for Community Award

Courtesy Photo | 171012-N-XX082-001 NORFOLK (Oct. 12, 2017) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 171012-N-XX082-001 NORFOLK (Oct. 12, 2017) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Christina Vitale and Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Anthony Bond pose with award certificates during the Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year (MCOY) Award ceremony, Oct. 12. The MCOY Award is presented annually by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce to honor service members who have outstanding ties to the local community through volunteer work. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Rita Johnson/Released) see less | View Image Page

Two Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach team were recognized during the Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year (MCOY) Award ceremony, Oct. 12.



Intelligence Specialist First Class Anthony Bond and Intelligence Specialist First Class Christina Vitale were nominated for the award by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and attended the ceremony at the Norfolk Marriott Waterside.



Named after business leader Samuel T. Northern, the MCOY Award recognizes service members who have outstanding ties to the local community through volunteer work.



"What we (volunteers) all share is that the success and joy we get comes from the service we offer to others”, said Vitale. “During all my endeavors this year, I have met so many role models in the community, and I’ve had the opportunity to help so many people.”



Both instructors said they were honored to be nominated. Bond leverages his instructor role to involve the school's students and staff in volunteer activities sponsored by the command, while Vitale has raised awareness and over $9,000 in support of homeless women veterans.



"We are obviously very proud of Bond and Vitale,” said Cmdr. Andrew Boyden, commanding officer of IWTC Virginia Beach. “They are most deserving of the honor of being nominated and are stellar ambassadors of our command and our Navy in Hampton Roads. It’s always impressive when Sailors give back to their communities, but the thing that makes these two special is the way they use their talents to inspire our students at the schoolhouse to also participate in community outreach. They really reflect the best of the Navy."



