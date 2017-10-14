7th Fleet Commander highlights Singapore Navy Ball, celebrating history, hope and promise for the future

Singapore based Sailors, families and guests celebrated 242 years of Navy heritage during a Navy Ball birthday celebration Oct. 14.

The theme of this year’s Navy birthday celebration and ball is "Sea Power to Protect and Promote," and was punctuated by keynote remarks from Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.

"Tonight we celebrate our Navy's past, and with that, hope and promise for the future," said Sawyer. "The U.S. 7th Fleet has been a significant part of our Navy's history and heritage, bringing security and stability to the Indo-Asia-Pacific for nearly 75 years, and that will continue."

The ball was attended by senior leaders from the Republic of Singapore Armed Forces, U.S. diplomats, and the Defense Attaché Corps from allied and partner nations who joined Sailors and families for an evening focused on the U.S. Navy’s rich history and heritage.

"The Navy's 242nd birthday celebration provides an opportunity to reflect on our rich history and legacy of protecting and promoting America's interests at home and abroad," said Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73/Singapore Area Coordinator.

Gabrielson explained how Sailors and Navy civilians stationed in Singapore and across the region are protecting and promoting America's interests every day by fostering meaningful and lasting partnerships with allies and partners. He then thanked the Republic of Singapore Armed Forces for their support for the Sailors of USS John S. McCain after the recent collision of the vessel in waters near Singapore. Gabrielson also highlighted the milestone of the 25th anniversary the Navy’s Logistics Force Western Pacific staff in Singapore after relocating from the Philippines in 1992.



"I could not be more proud of our U.S. Navy community and our families for their commitment and dedication in serving our nation overseas with honor and distinction,” said Gabrielson. “We thank you for what you do for our Navy and our nation.”

