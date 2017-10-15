New Commander for Statesboro-Based 177th BEB, Ga. Army National Guard

Lieutenant Col. Jean Paul Laurenceau assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Lt. Col. Kris Marshall during a ceremony at the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters in Macon, Sunday. Colonel Matthew Smith, commander of the 48th IBCT presided over the ceremony and summarized the achievements of the 177th BEB during Marshall’s command tenure.



“It has been a fantastic run,” said Smith noting accomplishments such as the fielding of an unmanned aircraft systems platoon, integration of Sapper squads at company live fire lanes and combat engineer tasks completed during the brigade’s recent eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise at Fort Stewart



For Laurenceau, the ceremony was also a homecoming. From 2009 to 2012, Laurenceau commanded Company C of the 48th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, forerunner of the 177th BEB. During that time, Laurenceau, led his company through the 2009 to 2010 Afghanistan deployment of the 48th IBCT. Laurenceau again deployed to Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015 as the signal officer for Task Force Volunteer.



In his remarks following the assumption of command, Laurenceau thanked his family for their support and acknowledged Col. Smith and Col. Randall V. Simmons Jr., commander of the Georgia Army National Guard.



“Thank you for the awesome privilege and responsibility to take command of this national treasure,” said Laurenceau. “Fortress Battalion, I pledge my commitment to you and your families.”



Marshall assumed command of the 48th BSTB in 2014 and oversaw its reorganization as the 177th BEB one year later. During his tenure, the 177th has mobilized in response to Hurricane Matthew and Irma and completed XCTC and Warfighter exercises. In recognition of these and other accomplishments, Marshall received the Meritorious Service Medal from Smith who also presented Marshall’s wife Jennie with the Georgia Commendation Medal in recognition of her years of commitment to the 48th IBCT and 177th BEB.



Addressing the Soldiers of the 177th BEB for the last time as commander, Marshall thanked his family for supporting him during his command time and praised his Soldiers for their successes.



“The men and women here represent what is so special about this battalion and brigade,” said Marshall. “Together the Soldiers of the Fortress Battalion have accomplished so much. Serving the men and women here has been the highlight of my military career.”



The 177th is part of an 87-year-old history between the Georgia Guard and the city of Statesboro. The unit perpetuates the lineage and honors of the 48th BSTB, 648th Engineer Battalion, and the 2nd Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment whose predecessor units served in the Pacific Theater of World War II. As the 48th BSTB, the battalion mobilized to Iraq and Afghanistan in 2005 and 2009, respectively.

