A Sailor Retires

Lt. Cmdr. John S. Reid, currently assigned to the “Firehawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 (HSC-85), was piped ashore in front of fellow Sailors, family and friends during a retirement ceremony held aboard at Naval Air Station North Island Oct. 14, 2017.



Completing his last assignment of a career that has spanned 30 years, Reid served as the Firehawks’ Aviation Maintenance Officer (AMO) following his assignment to the squadron in 2015.



Reid, a Honolulu, Hawaii native, and son to of an Air Force CcChief ,MMaster Sgtsergeant., enlisted in the Navy in December. 1987. After completing recruit training, he attended Naval Aircrew Candidate School (NACCS) in Pensacola, Fla., and Aviation Rescue Swimmer School (ARSS) in Jacksonville, FlaFlorida..



“Some of my most favorite times have been as an E-5, as an aircrewman,” said Reid. “You had enough responsibility and got left alone with some of the other items. I think being an E-5 is one of my highlights.”



Reid’s first duty assignment was to the “Lamp Lighters” of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light 36 (HSL-36) in Mayport, Florida. a.. Deployed to numerous ships throughout the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Caribbean Sea and Black SeasSea, Reid flew 87 combat missions as a sSenior tTactical cCrewman, rRescue sSwimmer and dDoor gGunner during operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield.



In 1995 Reid separated from active duty and affiliated with the reserve component. While assigned to the “Red Wolves” of Helicopter Combat Special Squadron 4 (HCS-4) he obtained a bBachelor’s dDegree in pProgram mManagement from North Carolina State University. On Feb. 14, In February 2002, Reid received his commission as an Aviation Maintenance Duty Officer (AMDO) through the Direct Commission Program . Following his commission, Reid was mobilized and deployed with the Red Wolves to support Joint Special Operations Air Detachment-- – Arabian Peninsula and Combined Joint Special Operations Air Command at Balad Air Base, Iraq, as the detachment AMO and Maintenance Material Control Officer (MMCO).



In 2005 Reid deployed back to Iraq, this time with HCS-5. Upon completion of the deployment Reid was awarded both Commander Naval Air Forces Reserve Maintenance Officer of the Year 2005 and the Capt. Charles J. “Chuck” Nechvatal award for Aviation Ground Maintenance Officer of the Year. Reid’s leadership and managerial skills during the two combat deployments lead him to be promoted to the Squadron Maintenance Officer.



10 years later, this time as a Lt. Cmdr.lieutenant commander, Reid returned to the Firehawks, now HSC-85, in San Diego as the squadron AMO. In his final speech to the squadron, Reid said that during his 30-year career he took mental notes on the leadership qualities of his mentors and superiors. Some of these included positive traits, and some others negative. He used these observations to learn how to become a more effective leader for his Sailors.



“I believe the Sailor’s quality of life should come first and the mission second,” said Reid. “If you take care of your Sailors first, then the mission will always be first.”



Throughout his career, Reid has been awarded four Navy Commendation Medals, two Navy Achievement Medals, a Combat Action Ribbon and various unit and campaign decorations.



Reid, accompanied by his wife of 22 years, Andrea, and their two sons, William and Andrew, was piped ashore in the ceremony in the HSC-85 hangar.



“Over the 30 years I’ve learned to embrace the Sailors,” he said. “Sailors, Chiefs, Officers— – we’re all Sailors and I believe that we’ll do great things together.”

