45th Field Artillery Brigade hosts change of command

Mustang, Okla. – The 45th Field Artillery Brigade held a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma, Sunday, Oct. 15, to honor outgoing commander, Col. Greg Lankford, and welcome incoming commander Elmer Holt.



“It has been an honor being your commander no matter what the task or mission,” Lankford said. “You all did it in the usual red thunder style, which is on time, on target and well above expectations.”



Lankford enlisted in 1984 as a cannon crewmember, until he commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1988. He served in various key positions and commands throughout his career, to include administrative officer, brigade operations officer and deputy commanding officer for the 45th Field Artillery Brigade.



“The hard part is knowing I won’t be coming back to this formation,” Lankford said. “For 30 years, I have had the honor of being in this brigade.”



Immediately following the exchange of the guidon to the incoming commander, Lankford was awarded the Legion of Merit for his outstanding leadership and selfless service throughout his 31 years of service.



“Colonel Lankford is one of the finest commanders I have ever worked with and you will be missed," said Brig. Gen. Michael Thompson, assistant adjutant general for Oklahoma as he addressed Lankford.



Thompson continued to address the brigade for their deployment in the recovery efforts of Hurricane Harvey, “I want to thank you all for your service and dedication to our country and the people of Oklahoma,”



Holt enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1985 as an Aircraft Power Plant Repairman and commissioned in 1990 as a Field Artillery Officer. Holt served in various key positions throughout his career and deployments to include a battery commander, numerous staff positions and battalion commander for the 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



“I want to thank Colonel Lankford for all that he has done with this brigade,” Holt said. “I can not express how proud and honored I am to assume command of such a capable and historical unit.”

