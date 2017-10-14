Motorcyclists gather together for a friend

Photo By Pvt. Hunter Eastman | U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Eric St. Hilaire, a platoon sergeant from the 94th...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Hunter Eastman | U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Eric St. Hilaire, a platoon sergeant from the 94th Military Police Company in Londonderry, New Hampshire, rides with Army National Guard veteran Kevin Murnane Oct. 14, 2017. Murnane was one of the many people to attend a motorcycle ride that was held for St. Hilaire after he was injured on his motorcycle. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pvt. Hunter E. Eastman) (Photo cropped to eliminate dead space) see less | View Image Page

The motorcycle ride was put together by Army Reserve Cpl. David Powe, a senior mechanic with the 94th MP CO in Londonderry, and a friend of St. Hilaire’s who wanted to show his support.

Community members across New England joined at the Manchester American Legion to help support St. Hilaire through his injury.

“Words can’t even describe that awesome feeling you get from having family and friends participate in and show up to something for you,” said St. Hilaire.

About sixty people showed up for the event, shattering the event coordinators expectations, and highlighting how important Soldiers like St. Hilaire are to their communities.

“A lot of the people here are family and friends,” said Powe. “It shows the camaraderie and the fact that no matter who you are, we got your back.”

Before the bikers took off, they gathered around and shared stories with each other, spoke with St. Hilaire, and enjoyed each other’s company.

St. Hilaire was able to follow the convoy of motorcycles in a three-wheeled open-air roadster with Kevin Murnane, an Army National Guard veteran.

The bikers traveled from the post in Manchester to a cookout held at the American Legion Post #100 in Pelham, New Hampshire where they gathered once again for St. Hilaire.

While at the cookout, the community played party games, talked and listened as St. Hilaire gave a thank you speech to everyone that helped and supported him at the event.

St. Hilaire is expected to make a full recovery and continue his service in the Army Reserve.