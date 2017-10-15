Certified financial planner offering free financial services at 177th Fighter Wing

ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.J. - Free financial services are being offered at the 177th Fighter Wing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Building 400, Room 126.



Joseph Parisi, a certified financial planner with the New Jersey National Guard, is providing a variety of services to the 177th FW including guidance on the Blended Retirement System, the Thrift Savings Plan, budgeting, debt reduction, savings, investments, home buying, foreclosures and more.



"I'm here to help Airmen with any financial issues," said Parisi, a retired master sergeant from the 177th Fighter Wing. "I can help to advise on the Blended Retirement System, credit and anything financial."



One of the newest changes that the Air Force is implementing is the Blended Retirement System which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018. BRS will affect everyone differently depending on a number of factors.



Starting on Jan. 1, 2018, service members who join the military will be automatically enrolled into BRS. If a service member entered on or before Dec. 31, 2018, they are grandfathered into the legacy high-3 retirement system. If having served less than 12 years in the active component, as of Dec. 31 2017, or being a service member in the Reserve component in paid status with less than 4,320 retirement points, the option of joining BRS or remaining in the legacy retirement system is available.



"BRS is good for people just joining the service," said Parisi, a 15 year financial advisor. "BRS is certainly good if you don't plan to do 20 years or if you're lower ranking and newer to the service."



Parisi can provide more information regarding which retirement system best suited to a specific service member as well as a number of other financial services through Aug. 15, 2018.



"I think everyone could use some kind of financial advice," said Parisi. "I wish I had this kind of help when I was younger in the service."

