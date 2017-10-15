Riding a motorcycle never goes out of season

The weather is unseasonably warm, which can extend all the activities we usually reserve for warm temperatures.



Many would say that riding a motorcycle is inherently unsafe compared to driving a car. You should do your part to ensure you are as safe as possible while riding your motorcycle.



One of the most important things you can do is be seen by other motorists. Wearing a brightly colored vest and ensuring your headlights are always on will go a long way to being visible to other motorists. If you have registered with our safety office as a motorcycle rider, they will provide a nice riding vest free of charge.



Additionally, ensure your motorcycle is in the best running order before each ride. Mechanical failures that occur while riding can be extremely dangerous. Taking a few minutes to perform quick once-over on your motorcycle can help prevent an accident. Remember the T-CLOCS acronym as a guide to look over your motorcycle:



T-CLOCS - T (tires and wheels) C (controls) L (lights and electronics) O (oils and other fluids) C (Chassis) S (stand)



As a member of the military you are required to, AT A MINIMUM, follow the rules listed below:



1. Military motorcycle operators must possess a valid motorcycle license with endorsement or a learner's permit. They must attend initial, intermediate, and refresher training to stay current with Air Force requirements.



2. All motorcycles will have headlights turned on at all times when operating on a Department of Defense installation on or off-road, except where prohibited during military mission or by state, local or host nation law.



3. A helmet, certified to meet current Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, will be worn and properly fastened under the chin.



4. Goggles, wrap-around glasses or a full-face shield designed to meet or exceed American National Standards Institute Standard Z87.1, or UNECE 22.05 or BS6658 in effect when manufactured, will be properly worn.



5. Wearing of long-sleeved shirt or jacket, long trousers and full-fingered gloves or mittens is required. Gloves or mittens will be made from leather or other abrasion-resistant material.



6. Sturdy over-the-ankle foot protection that affords protection for the feet and ankles will be worn.



Lastly, for all of you that don't ride motorcycles please review the following tips to help make the roads safe for those that do:

Tips for all drivers



- Be respectful and courteous; share the road.

- Use turn signals to change lanes or merge into traffic.

- Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

- Watch for motorcycles with turn signals flashing. Wait until they turn or the driver turns the signal off, because unlike cars, motorcycle signals don't always have auto-cancel.

- Watch for sudden moves by motorcycles due to road hazards, such as potholes or debris.

- When following a motorcycle, travel at a safe distance, recommended to be three or four seconds. They can stop quicker than a car, and you need to be ready to stop, too.

