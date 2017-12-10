Commanding officer of cutter Assateague assumes helm of Kiska now in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam — Lt. Evin Moses took the helm from Lt. George Shepherd as commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Kiska (WPB 1336) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, Friday.



Moses graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine and Environmental Science. His initial assignment was a Deck Watch Officer aboard cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) in Key West, Florida followed by assignment as assistant operations officer aboard cutter Waesche (WMSL 751), homeported in Alameda, California, from 2014 to 2016. Moses’ took command of cutter Assateague (WPB 1447) in Guam in 2016 until its formal decommissioning, also Friday.



Moses' personal awards include two Coast Guard Achievement Medals and the Arctic Service Medal. A native of Austin, Texas, he is an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys spending time on the water.



Shepherd will be attending graduate school in the Washington D.C. area.

Capt. Chris Chase, commander, Coast Guard Sector Guam, was the presiding official for the ceremony.



"The Coast Guard remains ready to protect American security and economic interests wherever called, and the recapitalizing of our vessels, aircraft, boats, and infrastructure is our highest priority,” said Chase. "The Kiska and her crew will conduct search and rescue and law enforcement missions throughout the South Pacific. They will continue to support bilateral operations by hosting foreign enforcement officers during fisheries law enforcement patrols throughout the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau until replaced by the 154-foot Fast Response Cutters scheduled to arrive in 2020."



The 110-foot patrol boat Assateague was officially be decommissioned Friday after 27 years of service as part of a service-wide recapitalization effort. Assateague and Kiska were built in the late 80s by Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, Louisiana.



For more information contact the 14th District Public Affairs Office at 808-535-3230. All dates and times in Chamorro Standard Time ChST (GMT +10).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2017 Date Posted: 10.14.2017 22:40 Story ID: 251731 Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding officer of cutter Assateague assumes helm of Kiska now in Guam, by CPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.