Update: Responders continue work to remove fuel, vessel grounded off Honolulu

HONOLULU -- Responders are continuing work, Thursday, to remove all potential pollutants from the 79-foot fishing vessel Pacific Paradise currently aground off Honolulu.



The salvage team arrived on scene to continue to remove the remaining fuel from the vessel and rig it to be towed.



Wednesday the team was able to anchor and stabilize the vessel. An estimated 200 to 300 gallons of fuel were removed Wednesday, and approximately 1,500 gallons of fuel have been removed so far today.



An estimated 2,700 gallons of diesel, 55 gallons of lube and hydraulic oils and four marine batteries remain aboard. Further assessment by the salvage team revealed the initial amount of fuel aboard to be 4,500 total gallons of diesel, less than previously reported. No pollution has been sighted in the water or on shore.



A safety zone has been established and is being patrolled by Coast Guard crews. The vessel is about 1,000 feet offshore of Kaimana Beach. The zone extends 500 yards in all directions from position 21-15.69N 157-49.49W. The public is asked to remain clear of the safety zone to prevent injury or impact to operations.



Partners in the effort include personnel in several divisions of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response, the responsible party, commercial salvors and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Weather conditions Thursday are forecasted as strengthening trade winds becoming breezy late Friday into early next week with some rain showers. Swells and surf are expected to increase.



The Pacific Paradise is a U.S.-flagged vessel and part of the Hawaii longline fleet homeported in Honolulu. Coast Guard response and Honolulu Fire Department crews rescued the master and 19 fishermen from the vessel late Tuesday night following reports that the vessel grounded off Diamond Head near Kaimana Beach. The cause of the grounding is under investigation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2017 Date Posted: 10.14.2017 22:40 Story ID: 251729 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Update: Responders continue work to remove fuel, vessel grounded off Honolulu, by CPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.