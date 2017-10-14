Maj. Gen. White shares his strategic vision with the aviation assets in Iraq

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, Iraq - Maj. Gen. Robert White, Commanding General, Combined...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, Iraq - Maj. Gen. Robert White, Commanding General, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, walks through the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade work area with members of 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion (Task Force Rough Riders) during his visit to Taji Military Complex, Oct. 12, 2017. The 29th CAB is a Maryland National Guard brigade deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes) see less | View Image Page

TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, Iraq – Maj. Gen. Robert White, Commanding General, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, visited the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Taji Military Complex, Iraq, Oct. 12, 2017.



The 29th CAB Commander, Col. Mark Beckler, and brigade staff briefed the commanding general about the posture of Army aviation forces in Iraq. For Iraqi military forces and CJFLCC, the scheme of maneuver has changed from a static fight around Mosul to a more dynamic campaign across large swaths of Iraq. Beckler explained how 29th CAB is adjusting to keep up with the fast-moving ground maneuvers to support the Iraqi Security Forces.



“I see this, and I want you to continue to help me tell the story,” said White, as he reviewed the CAB’s proposal for the way forward.

After providing guidance to Col. Beckler and the CAB staff, Maj. Gen. White completed a walkthrough of the 29th CAB work area where he spoke with Soldiers.



The 29th CAB, a key unit in the fight against ISIS, has served the theater aviation brigade for Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield since April 2017. The CAB conducts operations throughout Iraq and neighboring countries to provide aerial movements, strikes against ISIS targets, aeromedical evacuation and logistical support to U.S. and coalition forces.