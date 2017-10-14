One team, one mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks | Airmen along side Soldiers and FEMA employees load food and water onto a U.S. Navy...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks | Airmen along side Soldiers and FEMA employees load food and water onto a U.S. Navy HH-60 Seahawk helicopter at Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico, Oct. 13. Joint Task Force-Puerto Rico was established to provide FEMA with the unique capabilities that the Department of Defense can bring to the island following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks) see less | View Image Page

The 821st Contingency Response Group along with Army, Navy, Marine and Coast Guard units across the continental U.S., are coming together through Federal, State and local agencies to provide humanitarian aid throughout Puerto Rico.



The airfield here has become one of the staging bases actively providing hurricane relief and commercial air operations throughout Puerto Rico.



The cargo delivered into the airfield includes water, meals ready-to-eat, infant/toddler kits, disaster relief bed-down sets and emergency medical supplies.



“Because the airfield here is one of the staging areas for all cargo, it has really put our Airmen to the test,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Bolduc, Contingency Response Element safety officer. “Not only do we have Air Force aircraft flying in to deliver aid, but we have U.S. Army, Marine, Navy and Border Patrol helicopters flying in to pick up supplies to deliver to remote locations.”



According to Bolduc, the airmen have done a good job adjusting their mission set to support helicopter operations.



“We are depending heavily on our experienced aircraft maintainers to ensure safe parking, loading, and downloading of the helicopters,” Bolduc said.



Throughout the day the airmen and soldiers work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to load and offload HH-60 Pave Hawks, MH-53 Pave Low, MV-22 Ospreys and a number of other helicopters.



“Being in Puerto Rico and a part of the team loading and offloading supplies is very rewarding,” said Senior Airman Briana Capistrant, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter. “Seeing how grateful and appreciative they [local Puerto Ricans] are, really keeps me going.”



The airmen are also working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Red Cross, FEMA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to pin point remote locations and use helicopters to deliver much needed supplies to communities.



“Having multiple agencies here has been very beneficial,” said Col. Tommy Seeker, senior airfield authority here. “Every day they provide us with actionable information and they let us know which neighborhoods are in need of food and water. From there, we work with FEMA to procure the supplies and then load helicopters to deliver to the places that can’t be reached by vehicle.”



Seeker went on to add that airlifting supplies using helicopters is temporary. The helicopters are filling the immediate need and are bridging the gap until access by road is restored. Additionally, the critical infrastructure repairs necessary to restore a reliable supply of potable water and power will alleviate the need to provide life saving relief supplies.



According to the U.S. Northern Command, the DoD has delivered approximately 7.8 million meals, 6.4 million liters of water and 271 generators to Puerto Rico in support of FEMA and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.