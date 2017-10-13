PRANG Airmen Make Water, Food Deliveries to Island’s Interior

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michelle Alvarez-Rea | Airmen from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard utilize their day off to partner with...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michelle Alvarez-Rea | Airmen from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard utilize their day off to partner with volunteers from the Foundation for Puerto Rico in supoprt of Hurricane Maria relief efforts and load vehicles of food and water for delivery to Orocovis, National Guard Army Aviation Facility, San Juan, PR, Oct. 13, 2017. Orocovis is a municipality of Puerto Rico, located towards the center of the island and has been difficult to access since the hurricane left many of its roads and bridges covered in debris and damaged by landslides. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez-Rea) see less | View Image Page

About two dozen Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen utilized what was for most only their first or second day off since Hurricane Maria hit the island some three weeks ago to team up with other volunteers to deliver food and water to perhaps as many as 1,000 people in the island’s mountainous interior.



Traveling in their personal vehicles through the sparsely populated regions of Municipality Orocovis in the center of the island, the Airmen went door to door, offering jugs of water, bags of food and – perhaps most important of all – a compassionate ear and a kind word.



“I feel like today, I am really doing something, something that matters so much it is hard to describe,” said Senior Airman Andrea De Jesus, a member of the 156th Operations Support Squadron of the PRANG.



De Jesus was partnered with four PRANG Airmen, an Air National Guard Airman from Michigan and four local volunteers as they traveled steep mountain roads – most only one lane wide – to seek out residents. At each home, a similar scene was repeated: volunteers would shout out “Hola” or perhaps tap on the car horn, looking for residents.



Time and again, a resident would appear in the doorway of their home in the remote Barro Damian Arriba region, curious at first at who was calling, before a large smile would appear as the Airmen and other volunteers who offer up cases of water and the food supplies. Many of the homes including young children, who were delighted to learn that a small bag of M&M candies was including in the food kit.



"We are so happy to see you," called out Maria Madera, a resident who received some water and food packages. "My son is a U.S. Army Soldier right now, so he is not home to help me."



Many of the residents of Orocovis are utilized mountain springs as their primary source of water.



“One of our core values as Airmen in the Air Force is Service Before Self. I can’t think of a better way to live out that value,” said Tech. Sgt. Rafael Pena, 156th OSS, and one of the organizers of the day’s trips.



The Airmen worked with the Foundation for Puerto Rico to plan out the route for the day’s deliveries. The nonprofit plugged in the Airmen with some of its own volunteers for the day. The supplies primarily came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is working with the military and other agencies to coordinate Hurricane relief efforts on the island. A few of the supplies were personal donations made by the Airmen. Once assembled, the group fanned out in several areas of the island, to maximize their reach.



“Over the years, we have been able to perform relief missions in many parts of the world,” said Capt. Ricardo Ortiz, a C-130 pilot with the PRANG’s 198th Airlift Squadron. “It feels great to be able to do this right here, at home.”



Pena said many of the PRANG Airmen who are part of the 156th Airlift Wing at Muniz Air National Guard Base – the largest unit in the PRANG – live in the San Juan area. The island’s largest city, San Juan was spared a direct hit from the hurricane. While the city suffered damage, it was not hit as hard as the island’s interior.



“San Juan is getting better,” Ortiz said. “But we are one Puerto Rico and we need to ensure that the people in the mountains also have relief.”



Lillian Wood, a 28-year resident of Puerto Rico, was one of the local volunteers who worked side-by-side with the PRANG Airmen.



“Everyone had such a positive attitude,” she said. “They all just came to work and to give.”



As the day wound down and the group of volunteers was preparing to return to their own homes, De Jesus was asked what she learned from the day’s experience.



“Not to take things for granted. My generation – I am 30 years old – I think my generation is seeing this as a time to stand up and make a difference for Puerto Rico. It is getting out there and making things better. I hope that is what comes out of this,” she said.