Naval Submarine Support Command Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony Aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (NNS) — Naval Submarine Support Command (NSSC) Pearl Harbor held a change of command ceremony aboard the historic Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, October 13.



Cmdr. Christopher C. Lindberg relieved Cmdr. Michael D. Eberlein as the NSSC Pearl Harbor commanding officer.



Capt. Gene J. Doyle, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) chief of staff, served as the honored guest speaker and praised NSSC’s role as a critical support command to COMSUBPAC.



“If called to fight, we will only have one chance to get it right and the submarine force will be called upon to lead the way,” said Doyle. “The contributions of NSSC are a vital piece of this. Our submariners cannot succeed if they are not mentally prepared, properly equipped, and physically ready to take the fight to our adversaries. Your efforts ensure these things are taken care of and in doing so enable the submarine force to be as lethal as possible.”



Following his remarks, Doyle presented Eberlein with the Meritorious Service Medal.



Under Eberlein’s leadership, NSSC medical staff provided oversight to 3,600 Sailors, and upheld the Mental Health Resiliency Program helping reduce unplanned losses.



His team also logged more than 1,000 hours of community service to local families and was recognized for the 2016 Navy Community Service Program Personal Excellence Partnership Flagship award in the Small Shore Command category and the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 2016 Volunteer Command of the Year.



Eberlein thanked honored guests, and the various NSSC departments for their hard work and sacrifice to ensure proper training, mentorship and mental wellness was provided on the waterfront.



“It has been a personal highlight of my career to watch all of you take on the obstacles that obstruct our crews on a daily basis and win,” said Eberlein. “You have done great things and I look forward to hearing about your future accomplishments.”



As Lindberg assumed command, he thanked Eberlein and his team for the smooth transition.



“I am looking forward to continuing the good work you and our predecessors have been doing with the many submarine crews, Submarine Squadron One and Seven and COMSUBPAC in Hawaii as we, NSSC, continue to support the best submarine waterfront in the world,” said Lindberg.



Eberlein will report to Undersea Rescue Command in San Diego.



NSSC’s mission is to provide quality operational support for Pearl Harbor homeported submarines, their crews, families, and the staffs of Submarine Squadrons One and Seven. NSSC provides operations, material, weapons, communications, supply, medical, legal, and religious support programs.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit ww.csp.navy.mil.

