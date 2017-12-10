Halloween safety aboard MCLB Barstow

This Halloween excited children, wrangled by their parents, will be going from door to door in the Desert View housing area aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., and in the city of Barstow asking for treats, which means safety is paramount.



Michael Reyes, a physical security specialist with MCLBB, said trick or treating is an activity usually done at night, so the key to staying safer is to make yourself easily seen.



“Costumes should also be as bright as possible or they should have some kind of reflective tape or material on them to make it easier for drivers to spot the children at night,” Reyes said.



“Carry and use flashlights to ensure the best visibility possible,” he said.



It is also just as important for the little goblins and ghosts to see easily in all directions.“ That’s why face makeup rather than a mask should be used with costumes, because that way the children’s’ peripheral vision is not impeded,” Reyes said.



Parents should make sure any “weapon” used in the costume, such as a sword for a pirate or a gun for a police officer, is as fake looking as possible and cannot be thought to be a real weapon. Reyes recommends making that part of the decoration out of cardboard or paper.



Homeowners can also play a role in making Halloween safer by clearing debris off the sidewalk in front of their house as well as from the path to the front door.



“Keep the front door light on if you’re participating in Halloween,” Reyes continued. “If the light is off, generally people don’t approach a house because the homeowner isn’t participating.”



“If you use a pumpkin lighted by a candle for outside decoration, place it where children can’t get to it and make sure they stay away.”



Reyes stressed that another important concern is crimes, such as child snatching, go up this time of year.



He also pointed to recent statements made by San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon.



“Overall in the whole High Desert (violent crimes are) up over 20 percent in the first six months of the year,” the sheriff told a Victor Valley, Calif., civic group in July.



“That’s murders, robberies – not just business but house robberies – as well as assault with a deadly weapon. That’s all up,”



The old adage that there is safety in numbers is certainly true Halloween night.



“Go in groups, whether it’s pre-teen children being escorted by their parents or the older children watching after the younger ones,” Reyes said.



It is always wise to be cautious of strangers, especially during Halloween when so many children are out on the street.



“Children should not approach cars they don’t know or people they don’t know,” Reyes said. “Report suspicious activity to the local authorities.”



Ensure children know the address and contact numbers for parents, guardians, or escorts in case they get separated from their group.



Trick or treaters should also wait until they get home before eating any of the candy, baked goods or fruit from their swag bags until their parents have had a chance to look the items over.



Reyes concluded that while the Marine Corps Police Department will have an increased presence Halloween night, everyone in the community has to be more alert and aware.



“Please be proactive and protective to make Halloween night as safe as possible.

