IWTC San Diego Holds Surface Electronic Warfare Operations-Journeyman Graduation

Nine sailors graduated from the Surface Electronic Warfare (EW) Operations-Journeyman course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, October 12.



The Surface EW Operations - Journeyman course provides enlisted personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform the duties of an EW Watch Supervisor at the journeyman level. The two-week course is especially beneficial to junior Sailors and those from other communities who have limited EW experience.



“I’ve been in the Navy for 19 years standing watch next to EW supervisors, and I have a better understanding of what they do now,” said Chief Fire Controlman Joel Burns. One of two Sailors in the course with the fire controlman rating, Burns attended in preparation for his tour aboard the littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6).



Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Apprentice Kevin Nails attended the course four months after reporting aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57).



“Going through the class helped me gain knowledge for deployment, and knowledge to teach others,” said Nails.



More than 100 students, primarily cryptologic technicians, graduate from the course each year. It is offered at IWTC San Diego and its associated learning sites in Hawaii, Washington, and Japan.



“Junior Sailors come here to learn terminology and gain basic knowledge they can’t gain while in port,” said Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Second Class Marina Russell, a course instructor. “This course is also a great refresher for Sailors at any point in their career.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



