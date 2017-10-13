449th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts rail operations

Photo By Capt. Briana McFarland | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers conduct rail operations in order to move the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Briana McFarland | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers conduct rail operations in order to move the equipment of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigades at the Rail Operations Center at Fort Hood, Texas Oct. 11, 2017.The rail operations consisted of moving hundreds of vehicles and containers to the port in order to be used overseas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian McManaman) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Soldiers from the 248th Aviation Support Battalion; 1st Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion; 1st Battalion, 244th Assault Helicopter Battalion; and the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 449th Combat Aviation Brigade began conducting operations at the Rail Operations Center at Fort Hood, Texas Oct. 10, 2017.



The rail operations consisted of moving hundreds of vehicles and containers to the port in order to be used overseas.



The cargo was validated prior to arriving to Fort Hood. Once it arrived, the equipment was weighed, measured, hazmat certified and labeled for transport. The equipment was then organized at the Deployment Readiness Reaction Field and later convoyed to the ROC.



The Assistant Logistics Officer for the 248th ASB Capt. Ross Muhlbauer spearheaded the movement as the Ground Movement Officer in Charge. He ensured all of the equipment moved from the motor-pool through the DRRF and was successfully and safely loaded onto the rail cars.



“This is a significant step toward our deployment,” said the 449th CAB Mobilization Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian McManaman. “It’s the point in which the equipment leaves the unit’s control and is truly integrated into the transportation system where it will be transported via train, boat, and truck to its final destination.”



Safe rail operations are crucial to a successful deployment and require months of planning and training by the Logistics Officers and Safety Officers. These personnel must be trained and have the appropriate certifications as required.



“My role is to tighten the hooks and chains to the rail so they can be sent down to the port,” said Chemical Operations Specialist Sgt. Terry Jones. “Safety is the main priority so we want to make sure we load them as safely as possible so there are no accidents and no one gets hurt, even if it takes all day.”



The rail operations is scheduled to be a multi-day task. It will be the biggest move-to-date since the unit’s last deployment in 2009. To ensure movement was a success, the 248th ASB Commander Lt. Col. Charles Lampe visited the ROC.



“It’s our job to pull the Brigade through this mobilization,” said Lampe. “There is a lot of pride. This is the culminating point of two months’ work, and it is something you don’t get to see very often.”

The movement consisted of more than one hundred Soldiers from the 449th CAB.